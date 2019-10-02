Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Boosted Position in United Technologies (UTX); Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) Holder Three Peaks Capital Management Trimmed Position as Market Valuation Rose

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 18.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 11,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 74,989 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.76 million, up from 63,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $131.69. About 572,694 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/05/2018 – Ackman Joins Loeb to Push Three-Way Split at United Technologies; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA SAYS WA. UTC APPROVES ONE-TIME RATE ADJUSTMENTS; 17/04/2018 – Florida Governor: Gov. Scott: United Technologies Creates 480 Jobs in Palm Beach County, Opens New UTC Center for Intelligent; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Dan Loeb wants United Technologies to break apart; 15/05/2018 – EcoEnergy Insights Launches CORTIX™ – The Intelligent IoT Platform For Buildings; 04/04/2018 – Powered by Pratt & Whitney, Widerøe Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft; 09/04/2018 – Geared Turbofan™ Engine MRO Network Features Top Companies and Global Reach; 10/04/2018 – Avianca Flips The Switch For Passengers With New “Plug And Play” Cabin Lighting Retrofit From UTC Aerospace Systems; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES INVESTOR MEETING BEGINS IN FLORIDA; 10/04/2018 – Triumph Product Support Announces LTA Extension with Pratt & Whitney

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) by 46.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 23,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The institutional investor held 27,500 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.82M, down from 51,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $68.81. About 154,428 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN 4Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 46C; 06/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE HAS AWARDED SPOT ON $8.27 BLN JOINT ENTERPRISE RESEARCH DEVELOPMENT, ACQUISITION,PROCUREMENT IDIQ CONTRACT; 23/03/2018 – SEVATEC – AWARDED DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY, U.S. CITIZENSHIP AND IMMIGRATION SERVICES, TRANSFORMATION DATA SCIENCES SERVICES CONTRACT; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Partners LLP Exits Position in Booz Allen; 03/04/2018 – Booz Allen Awarded $179M Contract to Support U.S. Navy Shore Infrastructure; 23/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING – SPACE AND NAVAL WARFARE SYSTEMS CENTER PACIFIC AWARDS CO 5 YEAR, $78M CUMULATIVE IDIQ CONTRACT TO PROVIDE C4l SOLUTIONS; 10/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON APPOINTS NICHOLAS VEASEY DIRECTOR OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 18/04/2018 – Survey: Fewer Than Half of National Respondents Have Basic Information to Prepare for a Disaster; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL BACKLOG WAS $16.0 BLN, COMPARED TO $13.6 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 18/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Formation of the Booz Allen Foundation

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27M and $345.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 2,606 shares to 24,242 shares, valued at $2.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 49,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 405,664 shares, and has risen its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Analysts await Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 1.47% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.68 per share. BAH’s profit will be $96.75 million for 24.93 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.87% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold BAH shares while 113 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings.