ATA Inc. (ATAI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Both ATA Inc. (NASDAQ:ATAI) and Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) compete on a level playing field in the Education & Training Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATA Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00 Strategic Education Inc. 161 4.15 N/A -0.94 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATA Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Strategic Education Inc. 0.00% -1.2% -1%

Volatility and Risk

ATA Inc.’s current beta is 2.98 and it happens to be 198.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Strategic Education Inc.’s beta is 0.61 which is 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ATA Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8. Competitively, Strategic Education Inc. has 3 and 3 for Current and Quick Ratio. ATA Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Strategic Education Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for ATA Inc. and Strategic Education Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ATA Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Strategic Education Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Strategic Education Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $171 consensus price target and a 1.05% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ATA Inc. and Strategic Education Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.9% and 0%. Insiders held 18.7% of ATA Inc. shares. Comparatively, Strategic Education Inc. has 3.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ATA Inc. 0.54% -0.22% 49.67% 160.81% 465.19% 186.33% Strategic Education Inc. -5.21% -1.53% 12.25% 64.09% 49.53% 56.93%

For the past year ATA Inc. was more bullish than Strategic Education Inc.

Summary

ATA Inc. beats Strategic Education Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

ATA Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides computer-based testing services in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers services for the creation and delivery of computer-based tests utilizing its test delivery platform and proprietary testing technologies that are used for professional licensure and certification tests in various industries, including IT services, banking, teaching, and insurance; and administrative services, such as test registration, scheduling, fee collection, and certification fulfillment. Its e-testing platform integrates various aspects of the test delivery process for computer-based tests, from test form compilation to test scoring and results analysis; and mobile test administration platform MTS enhances test administration. The company also offers HR Select, an employee assessment solution that enables corporate human resources departments to test, benchmark, and analyze job applicants; and online education services. As of March 31, 2017, the company operated 3,147 authorized test centers. It serves governmental agencies, professional associations, and IT vendors, as well as individual online education services consumers. ATA Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Strayer Education, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online. It also offers an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute. In addition, the company operates New York Code and Design Academy that provides non-degree courses in Web and application software development primarily through its campus in New York City. Strayer Education, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.