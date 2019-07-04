ATA Inc. (ATAI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW)

This is a contrast between ATA Inc. (NASDAQ:ATAI) and Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Education & Training Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATA Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.53 0.00 Puxin Limited 7 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of ATA Inc. and Puxin Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ATA Inc. and Puxin Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATA Inc. 0.00% 297.1% 128.1% Puxin Limited 0.00% -570.2% -36%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ATA Inc. are 10.8 and 10.8. Competitively, Puxin Limited has 0.5 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. ATA Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Puxin Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 12% of ATA Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.8% of Puxin Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 18.7% of ATA Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ATA Inc. 8.68% -26.77% 128.85% 117.75% 335.56% 158.7% Puxin Limited -4.71% -36.03% 5.37% -7.3% 0% 9.64%

For the past year ATA Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Puxin Limited.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors ATA Inc. beats Puxin Limited.

ATA Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides computer-based testing services in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers services for the creation and delivery of computer-based tests utilizing its test delivery platform and proprietary testing technologies that are used for professional licensure and certification tests in various industries, including IT services, banking, teaching, and insurance; and administrative services, such as test registration, scheduling, fee collection, and certification fulfillment. Its e-testing platform integrates various aspects of the test delivery process for computer-based tests, from test form compilation to test scoring and results analysis; and mobile test administration platform MTS enhances test administration. The company also offers HR Select, an employee assessment solution that enables corporate human resources departments to test, benchmark, and analyze job applicants; and online education services. As of March 31, 2017, the company operated 3,147 authorized test centers. It serves governmental agencies, professional associations, and IT vendors, as well as individual online education services consumers. ATA Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in China. It offers a range of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs in China and other countries. The company also provides group class courses; personalized tutoring courses; English tutoring services for children in kindergarten; and extra-curricular courses to students, such as painting, calligraphy, music, debate, and science, as well as offers Web-based and mobile-based platforms for K-12 tutoring services. In addition, it sells education materials; and provides advertisement, study consulting, and training services. As of March 31, 2018, the company had a network of 397 learning centers; and 4 schools providing extra-curricular education courses. Puxin Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.