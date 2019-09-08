ATA Inc. (ATAI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO)

ATA Inc. (NASDAQ:ATAI) and Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) compete with each other in the Education & Training Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATA Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00 Career Education Corporation 19 2.32 N/A 0.88 21.52

In table 1 we can see ATA Inc. and Career Education Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATA Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Career Education Corporation 0.00% 17.9% 12.9%

Volatility & Risk

ATA Inc. has a beta of 2.98 and its 198.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Career Education Corporation on the other hand, has 1.55 beta which makes it 55.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ATA Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 and a Quick Ratio of 7.8. Competitively, Career Education Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3 and has 3 Quick Ratio. ATA Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Career Education Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for ATA Inc. and Career Education Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ATA Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Career Education Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Career Education Corporation has an average target price of $18, with potential downside of -9.77%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ATA Inc. and Career Education Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 11.9% and 86% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 18.7% of ATA Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2% of Career Education Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ATA Inc. 0.54% -0.22% 49.67% 160.81% 465.19% 186.33% Career Education Corporation -3.71% 0.74% 4.41% 47.55% 4.06% 66.02%

For the past year ATA Inc. has stronger performance than Career Education Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Career Education Corporation beats ATA Inc.

ATA Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides computer-based testing services in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers services for the creation and delivery of computer-based tests utilizing its test delivery platform and proprietary testing technologies that are used for professional licensure and certification tests in various industries, including IT services, banking, teaching, and insurance; and administrative services, such as test registration, scheduling, fee collection, and certification fulfillment. Its e-testing platform integrates various aspects of the test delivery process for computer-based tests, from test form compilation to test scoring and results analysis; and mobile test administration platform MTS enhances test administration. The company also offers HR Select, an employee assessment solution that enables corporate human resources departments to test, benchmark, and analyze job applicants; and online education services. As of March 31, 2017, the company operated 3,147 authorized test centers. It serves governmental agencies, professional associations, and IT vendors, as well as individual online education services consumers. ATA Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), Culinary Arts, and Transitional Group. Its colleges and universities include AIU, CTU, Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts, Briarcliffe College, Harrington College of Design, and Sanford-Brown College. The company offers masterÂ’s, doctoral, bachelorÂ’s, and associate degrees, as well as diploma and certificate programs. It provides academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technologies, cybersecurity, and healthcare management, as well as visual communication, design technologies, and criminal justice; and educational programs in culinary arts, as well as patisserie and baking. As of December 31, 2016, the company had a total student enrollment of approximately 36,600 students. Career Education Corporation was founded in 1994 and is based in Schaumburg, Illinois.