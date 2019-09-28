ATA Inc. (ATAI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Both ATA Inc. (NASDAQ:ATAI) and Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) compete on a level playing field in the Education & Training Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATA Inc. 2 0.00 4.31M -0.55 0.00 Adtalem Global Education Inc. 44 1.96 54.17M 2.18 21.69

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of ATA Inc. and Adtalem Global Education Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has ATA Inc. and Adtalem Global Education Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATA Inc. 227,284,712.33% 0% 0% Adtalem Global Education Inc. 123,958,810.07% 7.5% 4.8%

Risk & Volatility

ATA Inc. has a beta of 2.98 and its 198.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Adtalem Global Education Inc. has beta of 0.9 which is 10.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

ATA Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Adtalem Global Education Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. ATA Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Adtalem Global Education Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered ATA Inc. and Adtalem Global Education Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ATA Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Adtalem Global Education Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Adtalem Global Education Inc.’s consensus target price is $55, while its potential upside is 44.66%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.9% of ATA Inc. shares and 99.6% of Adtalem Global Education Inc. shares. About 18.7% of ATA Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Adtalem Global Education Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ATA Inc. 0.54% -0.22% 49.67% 160.81% 465.19% 186.33% Adtalem Global Education Inc. -3.09% 5.22% -4.52% -3.8% -13.48% 0.11%

For the past year ATA Inc. has stronger performance than Adtalem Global Education Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Adtalem Global Education Inc. beats ATA Inc.

ATA Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides computer-based testing services in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers services for the creation and delivery of computer-based tests utilizing its test delivery platform and proprietary testing technologies that are used for professional licensure and certification tests in various industries, including IT services, banking, teaching, and insurance; and administrative services, such as test registration, scheduling, fee collection, and certification fulfillment. Its e-testing platform integrates various aspects of the test delivery process for computer-based tests, from test form compilation to test scoring and results analysis; and mobile test administration platform MTS enhances test administration. The company also offers HR Select, an employee assessment solution that enables corporate human resources departments to test, benchmark, and analyze job applicants; and online education services. As of March 31, 2017, the company operated 3,147 authorized test centers. It serves governmental agencies, professional associations, and IT vendors, as well as individual online education services consumers. ATA Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Adtalem Global Education Inc. provides educational services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, Technology and Business, and U.S. Traditional Postsecondary. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides pre and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through campus and online; American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine and Ross University School of Medicine, which provide medical education; and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine that offers veterinary education. The Professional Education segment operates Becker Professional Education, which provides professional education serving the accounting, finance, project management, and healthcare professions. The Technology and Business segment operates approximately 13 institutions that offer undergraduate and graduate programs primarily in the areas of technology, engineering, business, management, medical, healthcare, and law, as well as legal bar exam review courses and review courses for tests required for diplomatic careers. The Business, Technology and Management segment operates DeVry University that offer career-oriented master's, bachelor's, and associate degree and certificate programs in technology, science, business, and the arts. The company was formerly known as DeVry Education Group Inc. and changed its name to Adtalem Global Education Inc. in May 2017. Adtalem Global Education Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.