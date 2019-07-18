ATA Inc. (ATAI) Reaches $2.85 After 4.00% Up Move; Genesis Energy LP (GEL) Has 1.02 Sentiment

Genesis Energy LP (GEL) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.29, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 49 investment professionals increased or opened new positions, while 48 sold and decreased their holdings in Genesis Energy LP. The investment professionals in our database now have: 87.65 million shares, up from 87.54 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Genesis Energy LP in top ten positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 36 Increased: 30 New Position: 19.

The stock of ATA Inc. (NASDAQ:ATAI) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.89% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.85. About 97,053 shares traded. ATA Inc. (NASDAQ:ATAI) has risen 335.56% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 331.13% the S&P500. Some Historical ATAI News: 19/03/2018 – ATA INC – QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ATA INC. $0.17; 06/04/2018 – Sentry Insurance Renews ATA Featured Product Agreement for Third Year; 04/04/2018 – ATA Hires Horvath as New Director of Safety Policy; 12/04/2018 – ATA Members Join President Trump for White House Tax Event; 11/05/2018 – ATA Announces Lytx as ATA Corporate Partner; 30/04/2018 – A&D Medical to Host Expert Panel at ATA 2018; 26/03/2018 – ATA Announces Entry into Framework Agreement for Strategic Investment in Chinese Service Provider of B2B International Educatio; 26/03/2018 – ATA Says Embarked on Effort to Explore Merger and Acquisition Opportunities Within Education Sector in China; 19/03/2018 – Correct: ATA Inc 3Q EPS 17c, Not 34c; 19/03/2018 – ATA Reports Financial Results for Three- and Nine-Month Transition Periods Ended December 31, 2017The move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $67.82M company. It was reported on Jul, 18 by Barchart.com. We have $2.96 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ATAI worth $2.71 million more.

More notable recent Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Mallinckrodt Stock Is Sinking Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Twst.com with their article: “Genesis Energy LP: Genesis Energy, LP Sets Date for Release of Second Quarter Results and Conference Call – The Wall Street Transcript” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, Juniper, Sangamo, GE – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up Over 1%; Sol-Gel Technologies Shares Spike Higher – Benzinga” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

The stock increased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.07. About 631,996 shares traded or 18.23% up from the average. Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) has risen 0.60% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.83% the S&P500. Some Historical GEL News: 26/03/2018 – Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of Preclinical Data in Neuropsychopharmacology Demonstrating Effect of Cannabidiol Gel Treatment in Reduction of Relapse in an Addiction Model; 21/05/2018 – BANK OF GEORGIA – RETAIL BANKING REVENUE REACHED GEL 170.7MLN IN 1Q18, UP 20.9% Y-O-Y, BUT DOWN 3.0% Q-O-Q DUE TO SEASONALITY; 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Urtica Comp. Gel for Prevention and Therapy of Radiation Dermatitis (Urticacomp); 05/04/2018 – Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval for Antimicrobial Post-Therapy Gel; 07/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt Provides Facts on H.P. Acthar® Gel; 28/03/2018 – Genesis Shows `Turning Point’ Battery Car: N.Y. Auto Show Update; 23/04/2018 – BLACKMORES LTD – ACQUIRED CATALENT AUSTRALIA TABLET AND SOFT-GEL CAPSULE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN VICTORIA FOR $43.2 MLN; 30/05/2018 – EyeGate Files Supplement to Investigational Device Exemption to Commence Study in Punctate Epitheliopathy using the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel; 17/05/2018 – TBC BANK GROUP PLC TBCG.L – GROSS LOANS AND ADVANCES TO CUSTOMERS STOOD AT GEL 8,432.9 MLN AS OF 31 MARCH 2018, UP BY 18.4% YOY; 18/04/2018 – ORIGIN SUCCESSFULLY ACHIEVES PHASE llB GENESIS TRIAL OBJECTIVES AHEAD OF SCHEDULE AND ANNOUNCES EARLY TERMINATION OF STUDY

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the natural gas and crude oil industry. The company has market cap of $2.83 billion. It operates through four divisions: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Refinery Services, Marine Transportation, and Supply and Logistics. It currently has negative earnings. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in the pipeline transportation and processing of natural gas and crude oil.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc Tx holds 12.72% of its portfolio in Genesis Energy, L.P. for 300,000 shares. Rr Advisors Llc owns 3.29 million shares or 8.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Chickasaw Capital Management Llc has 6% invested in the company for 10.67 million shares. The Texas-based Salient Capital Advisors Llc has invested 3.23% in the stock. C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust, a New York-based fund reported 308,097 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $84,000 activity.

Analysts await Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 380.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. GEL’s profit will be $17.16 million for 41.20 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Genesis Energy, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

ATA Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides computer testing services in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $67.82 million. The firm offers services for the creation and delivery of computer tests utilizing its test delivery platform and proprietary testing technologies that are used for professional licensure and certification tests in various industries, including IT services, banking, teaching, and insurance; and administrative services, such as test registration, scheduling, fee collection, and certification fulfillment. It has a 0.46 P/E ratio. The Company’s e-testing platform integrates various aspects of the test delivery process for computer tests, from test form compilation to test scoring and results analysis; and mobile test administration platform MTS enhances test administration.