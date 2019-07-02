ATA Inc. (ATAI) Reaches $2.51 After 9.00% Down Move; Massachusetts Financial Services Company Raised Nisource (NI) Stake By $1.15 Million

The stock of ATA Inc. (NASDAQ:ATAI) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.92% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.51. About 129,624 shares traded. ATA Inc. (NASDAQ:ATAI) has risen 335.56% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 331.13% the S&P500. Some Historical ATAI News: 21/03/2018 – Press Release / Announcement pursuant to Sec 5 ATA; 06/04/2018 – Sentry Insurance Renews ATA Featured Product Agreement for Third Year; 26/03/2018 – ATA Announces Entry into Framework Agreement for Strategic Investment in Chinese Service Provider of B2B International Education Travel; 31/05/2018 – ATA GYO CONVERTS RENTAL CONTRACTS TO TURKISH LIRAS FROM FX; 07/03/2018 – ATA President Urges Congress to Act on Infrastructure Funding; 26/03/2018 – ATA INC – ATA WILL BE GRANTED A 6-MONTH EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATION PERIOD WITH BEIJING BIZTOUR DURING WHICH ATA WILL CONDUCT DUE DILIGENCE; 19/03/2018 – ATA INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ATA INC. BASIC AND DILUTED RMB 1.18; 19/03/2018 – ATA Inc 3Q Rev $48.6M; 19/03/2018 – ATA Inc 3Q Earings Per ADS 34 Cents; 10/05/2018 – ATA INC – QTRLY GAAP LOSSES PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ATA INC. BASIC AND DILUTED RMB0.86The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $59.73M company. It was reported on Jul, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $2.28 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ATAI worth $5.38M less.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased Nisource Inc (NI) stake by 0.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Massachusetts Financial Services Company acquired 41,152 shares as Nisource Inc (NI)’s stock rose 4.82%. The Massachusetts Financial Services Company holds 4.51M shares with $129.28 million value, up from 4.47 million last quarter. Nisource Inc now has $10.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $29.08. About 2.18M shares traded. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 12.92% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 13/04/2018 – Columbia Gas of Massachusetts Files New Rates with the DPU; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of NiSource Inc. Investors (Nl); 02/05/2018 – NISOURCE SAYS L-T GUIDANCE, GROWTH, CAPEX VIEWS REAFFIRMED; 08/05/2018 – NiSource Declares Dividend of 19.5c; 11/05/2018 – NiSource: Selling Stockholders Include T. Rowe Price, Capital Research and Management, ZP Master Utility Fund, Citadel; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q EPS 82c; 16/03/2018 – NISOURCE’S COLUMBIA GAS OF PA FILES FOR BASE-RATE ADJUSTMENT; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 23/04/2018 – Agreement Reached in NIPSCO’s Proposal to Modify Natural Gas Rates

ATA Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides computer testing services in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $59.73 million. The firm offers services for the creation and delivery of computer tests utilizing its test delivery platform and proprietary testing technologies that are used for professional licensure and certification tests in various industries, including IT services, banking, teaching, and insurance; and administrative services, such as test registration, scheduling, fee collection, and certification fulfillment. It has a 0.41 P/E ratio. The Company’s e-testing platform integrates various aspects of the test delivery process for computer tests, from test form compilation to test scoring and results analysis; and mobile test administration platform MTS enhances test administration.

More notable recent ATA Inc. (NASDAQ:ATAI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “ATA Rallies After Announcing Terms For Acquisition Of Chinese Art Education Company – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 28, 2019 : LYG, MU, NOK, SAP, AMD, BAC, EAT, ATAI, BT, ACWI, BYND, AAPL – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SRPT, RAD, HCM, and GTT among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about ATA Inc. (NASDAQ:ATAI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “60 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “40 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering NiSource (NYSE:NI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NiSource had 8 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 8 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was upgraded by Guggenheim to “Buy” on Monday, January 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NI shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 339.36 million shares or 0.55% more from 337.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 364,266 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hsbc Holdg Pcl stated it has 254,284 shares. Conning has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Perkins Coie invested in 0.01% or 521 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Incorporated Ct has 215,229 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP accumulated 1.45M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Prudential Finance invested in 330,626 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Asset One Limited stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Citigroup invested in 0% or 128,250 shares. Assetmark holds 9,706 shares. 1St Source Comml Bank stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab holds 17,844 shares. Proshare holds 47,529 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 75,713 shares. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 173,451 shares.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) stake by 98,899 shares to 183,553 valued at $13.44M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) stake by 1.40M shares and now owns 87,856 shares. New Relic Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NiSource Inc. (NI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Deborah Hersman, Safety Expert and Former NTSB Chair, Joins NiSource Board of Directors – PRNewswire” published on June 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Columbia Gas customers to see refunds in July or August bills – PRNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NiSource weighs sale of unit tied to gas explosions – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Hasbro, Inc. (HAS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.