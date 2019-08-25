ATA Inc. (ATAI) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing ATA Inc. (NASDAQ:ATAI) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Education & Training Services companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ATA Inc. has 11.9% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 55.85% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand ATA Inc. has 18.7% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 11.18% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have ATA Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATA Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 27.76% 47.94% 7.12%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares ATA Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ATA Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 75.70M 272.70M 28.84

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for ATA Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ATA Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 1.22 2.61

As a group, Education & Training Services companies have a potential upside of -27.26%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ATA Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ATA Inc. 0.54% -0.22% 49.67% 160.81% 465.19% 186.33% Industry Average 3.04% 7.08% 15.37% 35.23% 73.23% 34.84%

For the past year ATA Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ATA Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8. Competitively, ATA Inc.’s rivals have 2.28 and 2.25 for Current and Quick Ratio. ATA Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ATA Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

ATA Inc. has a beta of 2.98 and its 198.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, ATA Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.98 which is 2.18% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

ATA Inc. does not pay a dividend.

ATA Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides computer-based testing services in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers services for the creation and delivery of computer-based tests utilizing its test delivery platform and proprietary testing technologies that are used for professional licensure and certification tests in various industries, including IT services, banking, teaching, and insurance; and administrative services, such as test registration, scheduling, fee collection, and certification fulfillment. Its e-testing platform integrates various aspects of the test delivery process for computer-based tests, from test form compilation to test scoring and results analysis; and mobile test administration platform MTS enhances test administration. The company also offers HR Select, an employee assessment solution that enables corporate human resources departments to test, benchmark, and analyze job applicants; and online education services. As of March 31, 2017, the company operated 3,147 authorized test centers. It serves governmental agencies, professional associations, and IT vendors, as well as individual online education services consumers. ATA Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.