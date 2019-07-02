ATA Inc. (ATAI) and GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) Comparing side by side

Both ATA Inc. (NASDAQ:ATAI) and GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) compete on a level playing field in the Education & Training Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATA Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.53 0.00 GP Strategies Corporation 14 0.49 N/A 0.59 26.06

Demonstrates ATA Inc. and GP Strategies Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ATA Inc. and GP Strategies Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATA Inc. 0.00% 297.1% 128.1% GP Strategies Corporation 0.00% 4.9% 2.3%

Risk & Volatility

ATA Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 185.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.85 beta. Competitively, GP Strategies Corporation’s beta is 0.87 which is 13.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ATA Inc. are 10.8 and 10.8. Competitively, GP Strategies Corporation has 1.9 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. ATA Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GP Strategies Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for ATA Inc. and GP Strategies Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ATA Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 GP Strategies Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of GP Strategies Corporation is $19.25, which is potential 25.41% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ATA Inc. and GP Strategies Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 12% and 87.8% respectively. ATA Inc.’s share held by insiders are 18.7%. Competitively, 2.9% are GP Strategies Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ATA Inc. 8.68% -26.77% 128.85% 117.75% 335.56% 158.7% GP Strategies Corporation 16.58% 22.91% -2.9% 8.91% -20.41% 22.13%

For the past year ATA Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than GP Strategies Corporation.

Summary

GP Strategies Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors ATA Inc.

ATA Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides computer-based testing services in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers services for the creation and delivery of computer-based tests utilizing its test delivery platform and proprietary testing technologies that are used for professional licensure and certification tests in various industries, including IT services, banking, teaching, and insurance; and administrative services, such as test registration, scheduling, fee collection, and certification fulfillment. Its e-testing platform integrates various aspects of the test delivery process for computer-based tests, from test form compilation to test scoring and results analysis; and mobile test administration platform MTS enhances test administration. The company also offers HR Select, an employee assessment solution that enables corporate human resources departments to test, benchmark, and analyze job applicants; and online education services. As of March 31, 2017, the company operated 3,147 authorized test centers. It serves governmental agencies, professional associations, and IT vendors, as well as individual online education services consumers. ATA Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

GP Strategies Corporation provides customized training solutions focused on performance improvement initiatives worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, e-learning, system hosting, and training business process outsourcing and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial, and other industries, as well as to government agencies; and vocational skills training and human capital management services. The Professional & Technical Services segment offers training, consulting, engineering, and technical services, such as lean consulting, emergency preparedness, safety and regulatory compliance, chemical demilitarization, and environmental services to the manufacturing, steel, pharmaceutical, and petrochemical industries, as well as federal and state government agencies, and large government contractors. The Sandy Training & Marketing segment provides custom product sales training to customer sales forces; and technical training services to automotive manufacturers and customers in other industries, as well as provides customer relationship assessment on marketing strategy and connects with their customers. The Performance Readiness Solutions segment offers performance and technology consulting services, including platform adoption, end-user training, change and knowledge management, customer product training outsourcing, training content development, and sales enablement solutions to manufacturing, aerospace, healthcare, life sciences, consumer products, financial, telecommunications, and higher education industries, as well as the government agencies; and enterprise resource planning product training services. GP Strategies Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.