At&T (T) Holding Maintained by Columbia Asset Management; Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Share Value Declined While Bluemar Capital Management Decreased Its Position

Bluemar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc sold 8,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 120,329 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46M, down from 128,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 1.47M shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 10/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – AS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL, PLAN OF MERGER WITH WHOLLY-OWNED BANK UNIT, ZB, N.A; 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION); 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Tax Reform Reduced Tax Rate to 23% Vs. Mid-To-Low 30% Range; 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 11.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management bought 12,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 123,883 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89 million, up from 111,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.68 billion market cap company. It closed at $34.54 lastly. It is down 6.41% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 24/05/2018 – AT&T Shape Event: Converse with Cognitive Code’s SILVIA – The Most Secure and Easy-to-Implement Conversational Artificial Inte; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T HEAD OF EXTERNAL AND LEGISLATIVE AFFAIRS BOB QUINN IS RETIRING -MEMO; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – IS HOPEFUL CO CAN RETURN TO WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A COMPARABLE BASIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 16/03/2018 – Brian Stelter: DOJ v AT&T trial has a new start date — Wednesday the 21st — details in @ReliableSources:; 13/03/2018 – AT&T Wins Right to Present ‘No Blackout’ Offer at Merger Trial; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 17/04/2018 – AT&T Launching New, Bigger Channel Sales Event in 2018: Fusion by AT&T Partner Solutions; 28/03/2018 – AT&T faces $1.1bn in payouts over Time Warner bid funding; 06/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: U-18481 -Anita Lee against AT&T Michigan – Evidentiary hearing March 22, 2018, at 9:00 A.M; 07/05/2018 – RT @JCMcCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say –

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Madison Invest Holdg Inc invested in 18,380 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Adage Prtn Ltd Llc owns 7.97 million shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.82% or 526,930 shares in its portfolio. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 4.46M shares. Brave Asset Mngmt has 30,866 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Burke & Herbert Bancorp accumulated 0.87% or 31,332 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited reported 236,806 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.39% or 37.09 million shares in its portfolio. Telos Capital Mgmt has 0.23% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 23,770 shares. Texas-based Van Den Berg Mgmt I Inc has invested 0.56% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Alexandria Lc stated it has 83,605 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. New Vernon Inv Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 14,700 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Lc accumulated 48,864 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Zebra Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 7,814 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Cadence Capital Management Limited Liability Co owns 118,849 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $391,888 activity. $24,756 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was sold by SHIREY TERRY ALAN. $107,927 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was sold by BLACKFORD DAVID E.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 113,237 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). 16,935 are owned by C M Bidwell & Assoc Limited. The Delaware-based Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.42% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Vident Advisory Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 8,330 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Com has invested 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.05% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) or 173,868 shares. The New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Ltd has invested 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). 67,373 are owned by Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd. Convergence Investment Prtnrs Limited Company has 29,908 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Westpac Banking Corporation has 0% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 83,262 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership owns 7,300 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Services Com Ma stated it has 6,784 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Ins Of America stated it has 537 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 30,184 shares.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $196.67M for 9.60 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00 million and $287.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 20,214 shares to 68,020 shares, valued at $7.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 7,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).