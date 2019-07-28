At&T (T) Holder Loeb Partners Decreased Position by $2.96 Million; Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Holder Ejf Capital Has Decreased Holding by $13.61 Million as Share Price Declined

Loeb Partners Corporation decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 97.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation sold 95,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,245 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71,000, down from 97,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 32.89M shares traded or 17.42% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 04/04/2018 – AT&T Judge Hones In on `No Blackout’ Offer as Time Warner Fix; 11/05/2018 – David Shepardson: RTRS EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Net $4.76B; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes says during AT&T antitrust trial that critics’ claims make ‘no sense’; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 18/04/2018 – AT&T: HAS DECIDED TO WITHDRAW PLANNED IPO OF SHRS OF VRIO CORP; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 30/04/2018 – Recode Managing Editor Ed Lee answers AT&T-Time-Warner merger questions on #TooEmbarrassed: transcript; 19/04/2018 – US OPPOSES AT&T MOVE TO DISMISS DIRECTV FROM TIME WARNER SUIT

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 56.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 302,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 229,663 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.43 million, down from 532,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $45.16. About 3.08M shares traded or 46.12% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 21.66% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.09% the S&P500.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Twilio, AT&T And More – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HBO Max: AT&T Has Big Advertising Plans For Europe – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T meets estimates despite subscriber losses – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “What We Know About AT&T’s Potential Interest In Selling Sports Networks – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: Ignore The Noise – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $777,478 activity. 8,000 Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) shares with value of $385,590 were sold by STEPHENS STEVEN DAN. Shares for $259,205 were sold by ALEXANDER BRUCE K. BLACKFORD DAVID E had sold 2,172 shares worth $107,927 on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Alphabet’s (GOOGL) Waymo Provides Free Wi-Fi in Robotaxis – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zions -4.4% as Q2 disappoints – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why it is a Wise Idea to Hold Zions (ZION) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on January 02, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Zion Oil & Gas Enters into Binding Agreements in Israel – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Global Offshore Mooring Systems Market Will Reach USD 1,500 Million By 2025: Zion Market Research – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

