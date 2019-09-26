At&T (T) Holder Callahan Advisors Upped Its Holding by $862,587; Yakira Capital Management Has Raised Its Mbt Finl (MBTF) Holding by $481,910; Stock Rose

Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 6.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 26,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 407,479 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.66M, up from 381,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $37.44. About 12.63M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 19/04/2018 – AT&T Abandons Plans for Vrio IPO in Blow to Efforts to Cut Debt; 13/03/2018 – AT&T’s $1 billion gambit: Retraining nearly half its workforce for jobs of the future; 19/04/2018 – AT&T Chief Attacks Lawsuit to Block Time Warner Merger; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 19/03/2018 – Will an AT&T-Time Warner Merger Diminish Competition? (Video); 29/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Private Exchange Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Certain Investors; 15/03/2018 – Streaming Soon: A Fight Over AT&T, Time Warner, and the Future of TV; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Cautious on North Korea | Pompeo Rails Against Iran | AT&T-Time Warner Closing Arguments; 10/05/2018 – AT&T Is Said to Have Hired Cohen to Work on Time Warner Merger; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile says ex-Trump campaign manager advising on Sprint merger

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mbt Finl Corp (MBTF) by 97.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 48,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% . The hedge fund held 97,480 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $977,000, up from 49,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mbt Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.31 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.84. About 128,750 shares traded or 33.66% up from the average. MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) has declined 4.18% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MBTF News: 26/04/2018 – MBT FINANCIAL CORP MBTF.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.07/SHR; 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial Total Assets $1.33 Billion at March 31; 21/04/2018 DJ MBT Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBTF); 15/05/2018 – Mobile Barriers MBT-1 Introduces Tapered Wall Sections; 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial 1Q EPS 17c

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00M and $510.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nielsen Hldgs Plc by 66,800 shares to 30,300 shares, valued at $685,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,398 shares, and cut its stake in Fox Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.55, from 0.64 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold MBTF shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 11.59 million shares or 12.66% more from 10.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Yakira Capital Mngmt holds 0.19% of its portfolio in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) for 97,480 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Fj Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.36% or 380,000 shares in its portfolio. 15,238 are owned by Envestnet Asset Mgmt. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Regal Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 16,952 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 7,703 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 15,563 shares. 117,954 were reported by Highland L P. The Pennsylvania-based Lincoln Natl Corp has invested 0.01% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Natixis holds 0.04% or 448,681 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Virtu Financial Limited Com holds 58,641 shares. Barclays Pcl holds 25,775 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16,717 activity.

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56 million and $557.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Inc (NYSE:AGN) by 2,700 shares to 12,774 shares, valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) by 25,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,592 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Essex Invest Mngmt Lc reported 47,719 shares. Laffer Invests reported 0% stake. Foothills Asset Mgmt accumulated 90,618 shares or 1.17% of the stock. Lifeplan Grp Inc holds 0.22% or 13,638 shares. Aspiriant Limited Liability Com invested 0.08% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Field Main Bancorporation accumulated 10,405 shares. Valley Natl Advisers has invested 0.34% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Pinnacle Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 5,616 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Kames Public Limited reported 51,587 shares. Lafleur & Godfrey Limited Liability Company reported 0.51% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Peak Asset Management Limited invested in 0.15% or 13,508 shares. Taylor Frigon Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.63% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Edgemoor Inv Advsr Inc owns 88,272 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Corp owns 316,289 shares.