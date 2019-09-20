At&T (T) Stock Rose While Towercrest Capital Management Boosted Holding by $677,985; Wix Com LTD (WIX) Shareholder Sylebra Hk Company LTD Lowered Its Holding by $54.02 Million as Stock Price Rose

Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 239.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towercrest Capital Management bought 20,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 29,133 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $976,000, up from 8,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towercrest Capital Management who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 73.28M shares traded or 129.18% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was a ‘Big Mistake’ (Video); 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: TIME WARNER DEAL SET TO CLOSE AFTER JUDGE’S RULING; 06/03/2018 – AT&T INC – COMPANIES ARE WORKING THROUGH AT&T FOUNDRY TO DEVELOP SOLUTION; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Michael Cohen payment underscores the importance of the Time Warner acquisition verdict; 04/04/2018 – CTDI Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 24/05/2018 – Comcast’s Fox Bid to Further Test Antitrust Cops Waging AT&T War; 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Judge agrees with economist’s assessment of potential AT&T-Time Warner merger; 29/03/2018 – AT&T INC – EXCHANGE OFFER SETTLEMENT DATE WILL BE PROMPTLY FOLLOWING EXCHANGE OFFER EXPIRATION DATE AND IS EXPECTED TO BE APRIL 10, 2018; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S CHINA STEEL 2002.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$33.9 BLN; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 380,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 781,088 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.99 million, down from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $121.77. About 374,260 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Japan-based Asset Mngmt One Commerce has invested 0.02% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Lpl Finance Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 8,059 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Inc stated it has 50 shares. 1,601 are owned by Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Liability Corp. Baillie Gifford holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 2.44 million shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc holds 0% or 8 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt stated it has 16,656 shares. Qs Invsts Llc holds 3,549 shares. 1.79M were accumulated by Jackson Square Prtn Limited. Moreover, Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 205,148 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 4,750 shares. Whittier owns 15 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 14 are held by Cornerstone Advsr.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $2.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 8X8 Inc New (NASDAQ:EGHT) by 4.09 million shares to 4.24 million shares, valued at $102.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tenable Hldgs Inc by 579,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.55 million shares, and has risen its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stoneridge Investment Prtn Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.28% or 107,700 shares. Wheatland stated it has 105,450 shares. 143,666 were accumulated by Btc Capital Mngmt. Burney Com holds 0.37% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 180,779 shares. The Michigan-based Ally Fincl has invested 1.81% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Gw Henssler Associate Ltd stated it has 0.77% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Wagner Bowman Corporation holds 0.28% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 35,478 shares. Moors And Cabot stated it has 311,531 shares or 1.33% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Crestwood Advisors has invested 0.14% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). The North Carolina-based Boys Arnold & has invested 0.73% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Buckingham Cap Inc has invested 0.71% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Keating Counselors holds 0.51% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 34,340 shares. Leuthold Grp Inc Limited Liability Company owns 1.02% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 235,392 shares. Raymond James Tru Na, Florida-based fund reported 555,391 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP reported 16,389 shares.

Towercrest Capital Management, which manages about $353.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITR) by 12,313 shares to 138,621 shares, valued at $4.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 6,564 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,323 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).