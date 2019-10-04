At&T (T) Holder Mirador Capital Partners LP Has Upped Its Holding; White Elm Capital Lowered Its Holding in Wix Com LTD (WIX) as Stock Rose

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 79.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp bought 22,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 51,401 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72M, up from 28,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $272.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $37.32. About 12.31 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Seven Classes, Affirms One and Places Six Classes Under Review for Possible Downgrade of MSC 2006-T21; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: 5G PHONES AND TABLETS COMING SOMETIME IN 2019; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 15/03/2018 – TRIAL TO DETERMINE IF AT&T T.N PURCHASE OF TIME WARNER TWX.N IS LEGAL UNDER ANTITRUST LAW TO BE DELAYED TWO DAYS BECAUSE OF JUDGE’S SCHEDULE -SOURCE FAMILIAR; 20/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Launches 5G Foundation Technologies in New Markets; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Confirms It Paid Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen’s Company For ‘insights’ Into Administration — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – AT&T INC – AT CO’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, EACH OF 13 NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS WERE REELECTED FOR ONE-YEAR TERMS; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’S STEPHENSON SAYS WASHINGTON TEAM’S VETTING FAILED

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 14.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The hedge fund held 26,609 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.78M, down from 31,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.03B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $123. About 430,341 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jackson Square Limited Liability Company has invested 1.32% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management accumulated 5,602 shares or 0% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 36 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0.01% or 12,600 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia owns 29 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York-based Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.2% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Pier Capital Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.75% or 34,024 shares. Menora Mivtachim Ltd reported 413,289 shares or 1.59% of all its holdings. Moreover, Vanguard has 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 72,942 shares. Numerixs Inv Techs reported 1,400 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Lc accumulated 4,761 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hightower Advsr Limited Co stated it has 1,775 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 5,321 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gam Ag invested 0.08% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $407.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 85,440 shares to 196,340 shares, valued at $15.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlassian Corp Plc by 16,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,862 shares, and has risen its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Intll Gp has 0.34% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 2.50 million shares. Gideon Cap has 0.41% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 35,530 shares. Burke And Herbert Bankshares And Company has 31,494 shares. Thomasville Natl Bank accumulated 0.5% or 86,823 shares. Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2.95% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Frontier Mgmt Commerce holds 1.21% or 537,783 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Ltd stated it has 131,354 shares. Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora stated it has 0.38% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt stated it has 1.46 million shares or 1.63% of all its holdings. Amp Capital has invested 0.38% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Independent Order Of Foresters holds 14,941 shares. The Illinois-based Css Ltd Il has invested 0.12% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bessemer Group stated it has 105,122 shares. Accuvest Glob Advisors has 12,292 shares. Guardian Limited Partnership holds 1.1% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 246,074 shares.