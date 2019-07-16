At&T (T) Shareholder Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Increased Its Stake by $650,101; Westwood Global Investments Holding in Ternium (TX) Lifted as Shares Declined

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 77.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc bought 20,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,145 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 27,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.58. About 10.89M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: Expect a Ruling on June 12 in Suit Brought Against AT&T and Time Warner by U.S. DOJ; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – MAINTAINS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 10/04/2018 – MEDIATEK 2454.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$20.1 BLN; 23/03/2018 – AT&T: CWA-Represented Employees Vote to Ratify Mobility Southeast Agreement; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Postpaid Churn 0.84%; 11/05/2018 – Amy Tennery: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 25/04/2018 – AT&T Set to Launch Next-Generation DIRECTV NOW Platform; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO CONCLUDES MEDIA INDUSTRY CONFERENCE APPEARANCE

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Ternium (TX) by 13.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 131,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.65 million, up from 957,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Ternium for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $22.98. About 150,034 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 37.88% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.31% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM 1Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87, EST. $1.28; 21/03/2018 Ternium Announces Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve all Resolutions on the Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 17/04/2018 – TERNIUM TX.N CEO VEDOYA SAYS U.S. TARIFFS ON STEEL MAY LEAD TO UNFAIR COMPETITION FROM CHINESE STEEL; 10/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker Usiminas says shareholders reach agreement; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Net $422.1M; 02/05/2018 – TERNIUM HOLDERS APPROVE ALL RESOLUTIONS AT MEETINGS; 09/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $40; 25/04/2018 – Ternium Expects Operating Income to Increase in 2Q Versus 1Q; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rbo & Communications Limited Liability Company reported 0.2% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Gw Henssler & Associates Limited reported 15,280 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Capstone Inv Advisors Lc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Pinnacle Prtnrs Incorporated has 0.68% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 27,797 were reported by Inverness Counsel Llc New York. Old Dominion Capital owns 12,050 shares. Lynch Assoc In has invested 0.65% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hamlin Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 3.13M shares. Vigilant Management Limited Liability has 6,468 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Co Limited Liability Company has invested 0.23% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Saybrook Cap Nc owns 15,709 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Chemical State Bank has invested 0.71% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Waverton Ltd accumulated 2.38% or 1.46M shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Company Il, Illinois-based fund reported 57,670 shares. Nuwave Investment Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,096 shares.

