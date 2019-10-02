At&T (T) Holder Gruss & Co Has Increased Stake; Western Union (WU) Shareholder Oak Associates LTD Cut Position by $570,000

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 186.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 70,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 107,500 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.60M, up from 37,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $37.09. About 19.01 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – Brian Schwartz: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files for Potential IPO of Vrio Corp. Holding Company for DIRECTV Latin Americ; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: 5G PHONES AND TABLETS COMING SOMETIME IN 2019; 26/04/2018 – CIENA JOB REORGANIZATION PLAN UNRELATED TO AT&T; 08/03/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson is coming to Code Conference; 29/03/2018 – Time Warner Attacks U.S. Data Underpinning AT&T Merger Suit; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: TIME WARNER DEAL SET TO CLOSE AFTER JUDGE’S RULING; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video); 11/05/2018 – Cohen Episode Humbles AT&T’s Vaunted Washington Lobbying Corps; 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Judge agrees with economist’s assessment of potential AT&T-Time Warner merger

Oak Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Western Union (WU) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 265,720 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.29M, down from 295,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Western Union for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $22.83. About 4.91 million shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.36B; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches International Business Development Program with United Bankers’ Bank; 10/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Funds Local Youth Enrichment Programs with Assist from Denver Nuggets; 01/05/2018 – Western Union lifts guidance as online drive powers growth; 13/03/2018 Bitcoin start-ups in Asia take aim at remittances market; 21/03/2018 – Western Union rival TransferWise says it will record its second year of profit; 14/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Western Union competitor WorldRemit is targeting its first profit next year; 20/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Continues its Commitment to Supporting Education with Global WU Scholars Program; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Reflects Expectation Western Union Will Be Able to Manage Through Any Further Compliance Matters While Maintaining It Preeminent Market Position

Analysts await The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 9.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.52 per share. WU’s profit will be $199.20 million for 12.14 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by The Western Union Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold WU shares while 167 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 445.04 million shares or 3.47% more from 430.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 20,058 are owned by Kentucky Retirement. Cibc World Markets stated it has 184,869 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Torray Limited Liability Com has 1.01% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Schulhoff & Inc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 21,400 shares. 283 are owned by San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca). Prudential Fin invested in 0.01% or 394,679 shares. Rowland & Counsel Adv owns 80,995 shares. Winch Advisory Services Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 65 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 1.92 million shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Advsr has invested 0% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Nuwave Invest Lc stated it has 3,285 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Fil reported 296 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co invested in 1,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement, Louisiana-based fund reported 21,600 shares. Bridgewater Associate Lp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 386,498 shares.

More notable recent The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Donâ€™t Try to Catch Okta Stockâ€™s Falling Knives – Investorplace.com” on September 10, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: Guggenheim Upgrades Western Union Co. (WU) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” published on September 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Western Union Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Western Union and TRUE North Simplify Tuition Payments – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 11,965 shares to 20,185 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 15,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).