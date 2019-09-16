At&T (T) Holder Mirador Capital Partners LP Has Upped Its Position by $751,839 as Market Valuation Rose; Westchester Capital Management Trimmed Its Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Position by $7.17 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Westchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 56.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc sold 255,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The institutional investor held 198,400 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.67M, down from 454,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $29.61. About 6.77M shares traded or 28.24% up from the average. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 15/05/2018 – Stevie Wonder Announces “The Stevie Wonder Song Party: A Celebration of Life, Love & Music” Concert Series; 29/05/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES – EXPECTS TO FUND DEAL WITH CASH, BORROWINGS, ISSUANCE OF OPERATING PARTNERSHIP UNITS TO UNIT OF MGM RESORTS; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS CEO SAYS MORE ASSET SALES COMING; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts 1Q REVPAR Fell 4.3% at Las Vegas Strip Resorts; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN BOOSTED WYNN, THO, STZ, MSFT, MGM IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Expects Las Vegas Strip REVPAR to Increase 1 to 3 %; 16/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS REPORTS SALE OF GRAND VICTORIA CASINO FOR $327.5M; 19/04/2018 – MGM Resorts International and Invenergy Announce the Development of a 100-Megawatt Solar Array; 30/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Hits Unprecedented Responsible Gambling Milestone; 30/05/2018 – UNITE HERE estimates strike could cost over $300 million for Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts in Las Vegas

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 79.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp bought 22,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 51,401 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72 million, up from 28,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $272.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 18.56M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS COOPERATED WITH SPECIAL COUNSEL MUELLER REGARDING TRUMP LAWYER MICHAEL COHEN IN NOVEMBER AND DECEMBER 2017; 20/03/2018 – AT&T-Time Warner Trial Tip-Off Postponed by Snow; 30/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Keynote by David Christopher at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on June 6; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 10/05/2018 – `No’ Cohen Inquiries to FCC on Net Neutrality on AT&T’s Behalf; 06/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Expiration Of Its Cash Offers; 06/03/2018 – AT&T INC – COMPANIES ARE WORKING THROUGH AT&T FOUNDRY TO DEVELOP SOLUTION; 08/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS APRIL SALES AT T$24.5 BLN; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s: Tax Overhaul Will Boost Cash Flows For At&T And Verizon; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Export and Multinational Adds AT&T, Exits Conoco

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $202.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 12,424 shares to 120,316 shares, valued at $5.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 3,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,933 shares, and cut its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44 billion and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 103,020 shares to 414,420 shares, valued at $45.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 98,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp New (Put) (NYSE:CBS).

Analysts await MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.24 per share. MGM’s profit will be $172.10M for 22.43 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by MGM Resorts International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.48% EPS growth.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $151.07 million activity. 800,000 shares were bought by SALEM PAUL J, worth $20.32 million.

