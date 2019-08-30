At&T (T) Shareholder Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Has Raised Its Holding; Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Has Boosted Power Integrations (POWI) Holding by $6.46 Million; Share Value Rose

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 38.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management bought 9,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 35,719 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 25,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $35.2. About 6.62M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files for Potential IPO of Vrio Corp. Holding Company for DIRECTV Latin Americ; 16/03/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO MULL NAFTA TELECOM PROPOSAL TO END AT&T IMPASSE; 02/04/2018 – Couchbase Receives 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Believes It Will Add Postpaid Phone Subscribers for FY18; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO John Stephens Made Comments at Deutsche Bank Conference; 11/04/2018 – AT&T INC – IN ADDITION TO MACRO SITES, NEW DEAL COVERS SMALL CELL DEPLOYMENTS; 23/04/2018 – iHeartMedia Announces Lineup for the 2018 ‘iHeartRadio Wango Tango by AT&T’ Hosted by Ryan Seacrest; 15/03/2018 – Daily Mail: AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 07/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASE 2311.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$19 BLN; 08/05/2018 – AT&T at MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit May 15

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Power Integrations Inc (POWI) by 56.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp bought 93,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.31% . The institutional investor held 258,490 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.08 million, up from 164,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Power Integrations Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $89.21. About 18,049 shares traded. Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) has risen 29.91% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.91% the S&P500. Some Historical POWI News: 24/05/2018 – Power Integrations Short-Interest Ratio Rises 104% to 9 Days; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS INC – SEES 2018 GAAP GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 51 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – Power Integrations 1Q EPS 46c; 10/05/2018 – Dir Bickell Gifts 350 Of Power Integrations Inc; 23/04/2018 – Power Integrations Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – Power Integrations Names Necip Sayiner to Its Bd of Directors; 20/04/2018 – DJ Power Integrations Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POWI); 19/03/2018 – CAFC: IN RE: POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1304 – 2018-03-19; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS INC – 2018 GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $41.5 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Power Integrations’ SCALE Gate Drivers Now Available With Conformal Coating

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91 billion and $7.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eversource Energy by 142,125 shares to 609,435 shares, valued at $43.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 264,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 497,110 shares, and cut its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO).

