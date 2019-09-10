At&T (T) Holder Pittenger & Anderson Has Upped Its Holding; Usa Financial Portformulas Upped Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 7.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp bought 6,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 97,015 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74M, up from 90,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $59.37. About 8.50 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/04/2018 – VERIZON CLOSES PURCHASE OF MOMENT; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – DOES NOT PROJECT TO HAVE ANY MANDATORY PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS UNTIL ABOUT 2026; 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings, spurred by growth in wireless business; 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effective; 12/03/2018 – Data breach victims can sue Yahoo in the United States -judge; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G WILL BE A STEADY REVENUE STREAM BY 2020; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Effective Tax Rate 24% to 26%

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 35.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 27,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 103,328 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, up from 75,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $265.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $37.38. About 34.53 million shares traded or 17.67% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO: SHOULD SEE MORE CUSTOMERS MOVING UP TO UNLIMITED PLAN; 03/04/2018 – Tower One Wireless Acquires Mexico Tower Company With AT&T Master Lease Agreement; 28/03/2018 – AT&T faces $1.1bn in payouts over Time Warner bid funding; 11/05/2018 – AT&T CEO in hot water: It’s not just Michael Cohen; 19/03/2018 – Will an AT&T-Time Warner Merger Diminish Competition? (Video); 07/03/2018 – FirstNet Public-Private Partnership is Turning 1, Drives Much-Needed Competition, Coverage and Innovation for Public Safety; 30/04/2018 – ANTITRUST CHIEF SAYS AT&T’S TIME WARNER DEAL MIGHT BE ALLOWED; 05/04/2018 – U.S. says AT&T wants Time Warner deal to save pay-TV ‘cash cow’; 02/04/2018 – Time Warner pressure on cable carriers cited as U.S. fights AT&T deal; 12/03/2018 – AT&T CEO Makes 366 Times The Average Worker — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 46,685 shares to 1,825 shares, valued at $91,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 24,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,679 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

