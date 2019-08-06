At&T (T) Shareholder Westchester Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; United Therapeutics (UTHR) Shareholder Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Lowered Its Holding by $2.58 Million as Valuation Declined

Westchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 485,979 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.24M, down from 498,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $33.49. About 35.11M shares traded or 22.67% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 06/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: U-18481 -Anita Lee against AT&T Michigan – Evidentiary hearing March 22, 2018, at 9:00 A.M; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: NEW PHONES FOR FIRST RESPONDERS COMING NEXT YEAR; 30/04/2018 – Recode Managing Editor Ed Lee answers AT&T-Time-Warner merger questions on #TooEmbarrassed: transcript; 24/04/2018 – AT&T and CitySwitch Sign Deal for Building, Leasing New Cell Towers Beginning in 2018; 24/04/2018 – FITCH MAINTAINS AT&T’S LONG-TERM IDR ON RATING WATCH NEGATIVE; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner C.E.O. Testifies That AT&T Deal Is Needed to Battle Silicon Valley; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – PLANS TO REACH 500 MARKETS WITH 5G EVOLUTION BY END OF 2018; 10/03/2018 – AT&T, Justice Department Clash Over Merits of Time Warner Deal; 19/04/2018 – AT&T Chief Takes Stand to Defend Time Warner Deal; 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased its stake in United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) by 4.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 22,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.20% . The institutional investor held 428,110 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.25M, down from 450,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in United Therapeutics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $79.11. About 772,654 shares traded or 0.84% up from the average. United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) has declined 34.11% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.11% the S&P500. Some Historical UTHR News: 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into SteadyMed Ltd. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to United Therapeutics Corporation — STDY; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys 1.3% of United Therapeutics; 30/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS TO BUY STEADYMED FOR $4.46/SHR IN CASH; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Acquire SteadyMed Ltd; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Acquire SteadyMed Ltd. in $216M Deal; 30/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS TO BUY STEADYMED; 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q Net $244.5M; 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q Adj EPS $3.76; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics To Acquire SteadyMed Ltd. STDY; 02/05/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS 1Q ADJ. EPS 3.76, EST. $3.56

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 8.91 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

