At&T (T) Position Held by Zimmer Partners Lp; Timucuan Asset Management Lowered Holding in Tempur Sealy Intl Com (TPX) by $9.14 Million as Stock Rose

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com (TPX) by 9.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 160,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 1.49M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.93M, down from 1.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $74.67. About 1.29 million shares traded or 62.30% up from the average. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY IN LETTER WITH DIRECTOR NABI, H PARTNERS; 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy 1Q EPS 42c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tempur Sealy International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPX); 04/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 11; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY: H PARTNERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF CO. DIRECTORS; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $450M-$500M; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY AGREED TO NOMINATE H PARTNERS PARTNER RUCHIM TO BD; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I

Zimmer Partners Lp increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 136.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp bought 375,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 650,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.38M, up from 275,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 26.93 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 26/03/2018 – DISH executive testifies against planned AT&T merger with Time Warner; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Quest for Trump Intel on High-Stakes Merger Led to Blowup; 09/05/2018 – AT&T payments Trump lawyer more than reported — source familiar; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T HEAD OF EXTERNAL AND LEGISLATIVE AFFAIRS BOB QUINN IS RETIRING -MEMO; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: FUNDING FOR TIME WARNER PURCHASE IS `IN PLACE’; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Launches Public-Safety Core, FirstNet Subscribers to Transition by May; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T HIRED SEVERAL CONSULTANTS TO HELP UNDERSTAND HOW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION MIGHT APPROACH ‘WIDE RANGE OF ISSUES’ INCLUDING TIME WARNER DEAL -MEMO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 7.84% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $60.21M for 16.97 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.24% EPS growth.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com (NYSE:LH) by 2,043 shares to 285,497 shares, valued at $43.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 2,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,664 shares, and has risen its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50 billion and $8.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 123,563 shares to 220,800 shares, valued at $4.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eversource Energy by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 625,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).