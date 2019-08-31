At&T (T) Shareholder Pitcairn Company Boosted Its Holding by $635,376; Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Market Value Declined While Brahman Capital Trimmed Its Stake

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 42.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 5.18M shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 7.06 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.77M, down from 12.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.9. About 14.43 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 24/05/2018 – AMARIN REPORTS PATENT LITIGATION SETTLEMENT PACT WITH TEVA; 07/05/2018 – Psagot Adds Apple, Cuts Teva: 13F; 18/05/2018 – HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS – STUDY FOR GENERIC ADVAIR STUDY IS PROCEEDING AS PLANNED, EXPECT TO SUBMIT RESPONSE TO FDA WITH NEW CLINICAL DATA AS EARLY AS POSSIBLE IN 2019; 03/05/2018 – TEVA DEBT COULD FALL ANOTHER $1.3B-$1.5B THIS YEAR: CFO; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD SEES 2018 REVENUES $18.5 BLN TO $19.0 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Valeant Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Budesonide; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE TEVA STAKE UP 115% TO 40.5M ADRS AS OF 1Q; 27/03/2018 – Pernix Therapeutics to Resume Distribution of 20mg Dosage Strength of Zohydro ER (hydrocodone Bitartrate) With BeadTek on March 28; 29/05/2018 – Top research execs from Teva, Allergan recruited to help lead Axovant out of the R&D wasteland $AXON $AGN $TEVA

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 58.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 20,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 55,292 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, up from 34,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 20.42 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Synacor, Inc. (SYNC) & Lead Plaint; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH PREMIUM STREAMING EXPERIENCE THAT WILL COMPETE WITH TRADITIONAL LINEAR TV PRODUCTS FOR IN-HOME USE; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson says deal needed in content-dependent world; 13/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: CFVI Awards AT&T STEM Grants to V.I. Educators; 17/04/2018 – AT&T subsidiary DirecTV asks to be dropped from antitrust case; 18/04/2018 – AT&T: HAS DECIDED TO WITHDRAW PLANNED IPO OF SHRS OF VRIO CORP; 11/04/2018 – Economist tells U.S. judge AT&T-Time Warner deal would harm consumers; 28/03/2018 – Turner President Martin to Take Stand in AT&T Antitrust Trial; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 14/05/2018 – Ascend Capital Adds Time Warner, Exits AT&T, Cuts Mylan: 13F

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 7,790 shares to 8,613 shares, valued at $818,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,864 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (RWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Capwealth Ltd Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Pure Advsrs invested 0.05% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Hugh Johnson Advisors Ltd Liability has 1.17% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Texas Yale Capital Corp has 420,056 shares. Cutter And Company Brokerage Inc stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Banque Pictet & Cie Sa reported 65,245 shares. Westchester Capital Mngmt owns 366 shares. Inr Advisory Service Ltd Llc stated it has 35 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 4.58 million shares. Daiwa Secs Gp Incorporated has 0.11% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 389,091 shares. Macnealy Hoover Management Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 21,886 shares. Beach Counsel Inc Pa has invested 0.3% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Summit Group holds 0.37% or 64,944 shares in its portfolio. The Virginia-based Pettyjohn Wood White has invested 0.78% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Brandywine Glob Invest Management invested in 1.18% or 5.45M shares.