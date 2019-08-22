At&T (T) Holding Upped by Northpointe Capital Llc; Tegean Capital Management Cut Micron Technology (MU) Holding by $2.05 Million as Share Price Rose

Northpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 7.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc bought 17,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 240,760 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.55M, up from 223,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $35.16. About 21.90M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/03/2018 – T, TWTR: Opening arguments in AT&T v Time Warner delayed by 1 day cuz of snow expected in DC area – ! $T $TWTR; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: PLANNING `DIFFERENTIATED’ TV OFFERS TAILORED TO USERS; 08/03/2018 – Adam Cormier Joins PAN Communications Leadership Team as Vice President, Client Relations; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Expects Organic Adjusted EPS Growth in Low Single Digits for 2018; 08/05/2018 – AT&T confirms it paid Trump lawyer Michael Cohen for ‘insights’ on administration; 30/03/2018 – Alorica Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 28/03/2018 – Turner CEO: No reason to hold back networks post AT&T merger; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$78.36 BLN; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video)

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $44.17. About 14.99 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Net $3.31B; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82; 21/05/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $3.12-$3.16, SAW $2.76-$2.90,EST. $2.85; 31/05/2018 – CORRECTED-MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHARES DOWN 3.3 PCT PREMARKET; MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL WEIGHT (CORRECTS; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises Revenue, EPS Guidance for Fiscal 3rd Quarter; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Adj EPS $2.82; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 22/05/2018 – Tech Today: Cheering Micron, Liking Smartsheet, Defending Pure — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – DJ Micron Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MU); 25/05/2018 – MU: $MU – China to investigate DRAM manufacturers – ! $MU

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kamunting Street Lp has 1.32% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 35,000 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr owns 201,761 shares. 1.37M were accumulated by Wafra. Moreover, Lederer And Associates Investment Counsel Ca has 1.09% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 37,406 shares. Citigroup accumulated 6.21M shares. Valley Advisers reported 0.33% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Diligent Limited accumulated 84,614 shares. Crossvault Management Limited Liability Corp has 1.56% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). James Inv Rech accumulated 158,467 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Moreover, Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Com has 0.48% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 251,317 shares. Burney invested in 218,832 shares or 0.43% of the stock. 28,132 were reported by Montag A And. Ferguson Wellman Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 1.45 million shares or 1.55% of the stock. Beacon Financial Grp has invested 0.72% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Wedgewood Invsts Pa reported 32,485 shares.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “AT&T, Texas Instruments And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 14 – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Season Keeps Rolling Along, With Home Depot, Kohl’s On Front Burner – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Twilio, AT&T And More – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T Is Still Investable Despite Some Recovery – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Macy’s and JC Penney Need Help. ThredUp Isn’t It. – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $317.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6,266 shares to 22,874 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 53,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,013 shares, and cut its stake in Src Energy Inc.

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79 million and $147.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MU) by 50,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $8.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO).

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “As the Rally Fades, MU Stock Is Finally a Short – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Micron (MU) Down 1.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on April 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sum Up The Pieces: FXL Could Be Worth $75 – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Micron: Now’s The Time To Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Micron (MU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.66 million for 26.93 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.