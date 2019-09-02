At&T (T) Holding Held by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc; Teekay Lng Partners (TGP) Holder Beach Investment Management Increased Holding by $1.42 Million as Valuation Declined

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 16.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 633,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 4.54 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.49 million, up from 3.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 21.61M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says Cohen Deal Was Mistake (Video); 23/04/2018 – iHeartMedia Announces Lineup for the 2018 ‘iHeartRadio Wango Tango by AT&T’ Hosted by Ryan Seacrest; 30/04/2018 – Recode Managing Editor Ed Lee answers AT&T-Time-Warner merger questions on #TooEmbarrassed: transcript; 05/04/2018 – AT&T unit Vrio expects IPO to raise up to $653 mln; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH PREMIUM VIDEO STREAMING SERVICE BY END OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – U.S. urges judge to force AT&T to scrap deal or sell DirecTV or Turner; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Paid Trump Lawyer for ‘Insights’ on Administration; 29/03/2018 – AT&T REPORTS CASH OFFERS FOR 4 SERIES OF NOTES FOR ALL HOLDERS; 11/05/2018 – Corruption Currents: AT&T CEO Admits Cohen Payment a ‘Big Mistake’; 12/03/2018 – AT&T CEO Makes 366 Times The Average Worker — MarketWatch

Beach Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Teekay Lng Partners (TGP) by 507.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc bought 101,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.03% . The institutional investor held 121,241 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, up from 19,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Teekay Lng Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.52. About 101,063 shares traded. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) has declined 11.83% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGP News: 14/03/2018 Teekay Corporation Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distribution; 04/04/2018 – Teekay Corporation Declares Dividend; 16/03/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distributions on Series A and B Preferred Units; 17/05/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners 1Q Rev $115.3M; 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS LP TGP.N – QTRLY GAAP VOYAGE REVENUES $115.3 MLN VS $101.2 MLN

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74 million and $55.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 2,550 shares to 2,540 shares, valued at $634,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Com Mn owns 57.14 million shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. 5,247 were reported by Heritage Wealth. Harvest Capital Mngmt holds 0.17% or 17,546 shares in its portfolio. Bender Robert And Associate owns 13,722 shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.25% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Intl Grp Inc reported 0.3% stake. Boston Research & Mngmt owns 0.44% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 33,502 shares. Victory Cap Incorporated has 0.04% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Everett Harris & Ca reported 21,112 shares stake. Woodmont Invest Counsel Llc reported 1.95% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Payden And Rygel reported 1.04% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Massachusetts-based Rech has invested 0.33% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Lucas Management owns 65,057 shares for 2.41% of their portfolio. Ironsides Asset Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 9,745 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,451 shares.

