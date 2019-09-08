At&T (T) Stock Rose While Bragg Financial Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake; Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (Put) (TSM) Share Value Declined While Citigroup Has Upped Its Holding

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (Put) (TSM) by 202.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 201,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 300,900 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.33M, up from 99,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $43.71. About 4.31M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 09/04/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 13/03/2018 – Luxtera Achieves Record Breaking Optical Performance with New TSV-Enabled Silicon Photonics Platform at TSMC; 28/03/2018 – TAIPEI — U.S. senior trade official met with Chairman Morris Chang of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, and other industry executives this week in Taiwan to foster greater collaboration, according to a source familiar with the matter and a local media report; 26/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS UNIT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.9 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$8.2 BLN; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS JAN-APR SALES +13.5 PCT ON YEAR TO T$329.95 BLN; 27/04/2018 – TSMC to invest $14 billion in R&D at Hsinchu facility; 23/05/2018 – TSMC starts producing A12 processors for next iPhone series, sources say; 23/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 29.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc sold 29,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 71,883 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, down from 101,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $260.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 27.70M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S PEGATRON SAYS 2017 NET INCOME AT T$16.01 BLN; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 23/04/2018 – AT&T Defends Time Warner Deal’s Cost Savings From U.S. Assault; 24/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Signs Third Tower Deal to Contribute to FirstNet Buildout; 21/03/2018 – Antitrust Case Against Merger of AT&T and Time Warner Feels Stuck in the Past; 15/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Storied AT&T parcel near River Oaks hits the market; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds AT&T, Exits Conoco; 30/04/2018 – U.S. argues AT&T hiding real consumer impact of Time Warner deal; 05/04/2018 – AT&T unit Vrio expects IPO to raise up to $653 mln; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Business Solutions Wireless Service Revenue $1.79B

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.75B for 9.64 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Todd Asset Limited owns 45,473 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Co Of Oklahoma has 9,506 shares. Fenimore Asset Mngmt accumulated 9,520 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lincoln owns 113,831 shares. Moreover, Private Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Co has 0.3% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 58,084 shares. Argyle Cap Mgmt Inc holds 1.9% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 157,353 shares. Golub Limited Liability Corp reported 0.17% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Caprock Group Incorporated holds 48,954 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Shikiar Asset Mngmt reported 248,080 shares stake. Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 77,194 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mgmt reported 108,813 shares or 1.42% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.28% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Callahan Ltd Com, Texas-based fund reported 381,340 shares. Moreover, Nomura has 0.04% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 336,668 shares. Altavista Wealth Incorporated stated it has 0.24% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $960.65 million and $769.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBK) by 1,791 shares to 66,881 shares, valued at $12.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 7,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (NYSE:GBX).