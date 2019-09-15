At T (T) Position Raised by Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc; Healthcare Value Capital Position in Gilead Sciences (Call) (GILD) Increased as Shares Rose

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in At T Inc (T) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 12,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 92,481 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.10M, up from 79,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in At T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 39.23M shares traded or 26.33% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 19/03/2018 – COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT AT T$5.75 BLN; 11/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Signs New Crown Castle Agreement to Speed FirstNet Buildout; 13/03/2018 – TWX, T: Latest twist in DOJ-AT&T case: The government does want AT&T to submit its arbitration offer as evidence. – ! $TWX $T; 17/04/2018 – RCN CEO Holanda Testifies AT&T Merger Will Disadvantage Rivals; 12/04/2018 – AT&T AUDIENCE Network Orders Another Round of the Critically Acclaimed Original Comedy Series “Loudermilk”; 15/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: AT&T, Time Warner merger trial delayed two days; 27/03/2018 – FCC Ex-Commissioner Doubts U.S. Can Win AT&T-Time Warner Fight; 09/04/2018 – CHC Announces EdRev Expo’s 10th Anniversary, April 21 at AT&T Park; 12/03/2018 – AT&T CEO Makes 366 Times The Average Worker — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – AT&T boss says hiring Cohen was `big mistake’

Healthcare Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (Call) (GILD) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcare Value Capital Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.13M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcare Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $66.52. About 4.81M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names Andrew Cheng Chief Medical Officer; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Hands”; 15/03/2018 – STAT Plus: HHS is urged to investigate a Gilead hepatitis C patent for failing to disclose federal funding; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 3rd Wk, Mavyret Declines: Hep-C; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – IN 2018, CO’S PARTNER GILEAD TO COMPLETE RECRUITMENT OF REMAINING RA PHASE 3 STUDIES WITH FILGOTINIB; 30/04/2018 – Gilead Strikes Partnership With Alphabet’s Verily — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy® (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide); 18/05/2018 – FDA- PRELIM RESULTS FROM ONGOING STUDY FOUND WOMEN GETTING DOLUTEGRAVIR AT TIME OF BECOMING PREGNANT/EARLY IN FIRST TRIMESTER APPEAR AT HIGHER RISK FOR DEFECTS; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Han; 08/05/2018 – The (new) top 10 pharma companies by 2017 revenue — adds Takeda/$SHPG plus $GILD

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 55 investors sold GILD shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tcw Gru stated it has 1.30 million shares. Oakworth Cap accumulated 0.1% or 8,080 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.5% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Moreover, First Republic Mgmt Inc has 0.12% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Proffitt & Goodson has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Moreover, Hbk Investments Lp has 0.06% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp stated it has 28.41M shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp accumulated 7,630 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Investec Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 4,995 shares in its portfolio. Focused Wealth Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.03% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 1,756 shares. 6,502 are held by Park Natl Corporation Oh. Bellecapital has 0.49% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Capital Fund Mgmt invested 0.01% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Moreover, Mckinley Carter Wealth Service Inc has 0.07% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 3,699 shares. Duncker Streett And Co Inc has invested 0.06% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “2 Cancer-Fighting Favorites To Put On Your Watchlist – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “NASDAQ: GILD Investor Notice: Lawsuit by Consumers against Gilead Sciences, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GM, GILD, ICPT – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Healthcare Value Capital Llc, which manages about $53.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyme Technologies Inc (Call) by 2.08M shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $122,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24M and $321.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Etf (DIA) by 2,120 shares to 6,314 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sabra Health Care Reit (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 37,426 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,602 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Enhanced Etf (FTSM).