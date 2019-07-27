At&T (T) Market Value Rose While Oakwood Capital Management Lifted by $2.60 Million Its Position; Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Has Trimmed Its Holding in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by $382,356

Oakwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 200.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc bought 83,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,889 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, up from 41,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 32.89 million shares traded or 17.42% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Buy AT&T-I think it’ll win the DOJ lawsuit; 20/03/2018 – T, TWTR: Opening arguments in AT&T v Time Warner delayed by 1 day cuz of snow expected in DC area – ! $T $TWTR; 07/03/2018 – Correction to AT&T Guidance, Capital Plans on March 6; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T, TIME WARNER INC SAW U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ANTITRUST LAWSUIT COMING, WERE PREPARED TO LITIGATE; 25/04/2018 – AT&T’s first-quarter profit rises 33 percent; 20/04/2018 – AT&T Accused of Stealing Technology Behind Streaming-News System; 30/03/2018 – Asurion Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 17/05/2018 – Stryker To Make Its Sixth K9s For Warriors Donation Of 2018 At The AT&T Byron Nelson; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Made Payments to Former Trump Lawyer Cohen (Video); 13/03/2018 – JUDGE DENIES BID BY EX-DOJ OFFICIALS TO INTERVENE IN AT&T CASE

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 22.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 2,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, down from 12,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $108.27. About 3.30M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 19/03/2018 – Eli Lilly And Company Calls Stockholders Meeting; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved; 02/04/2018 – NCCN Guidelines for Central Nervous System Cancers Include NERLYNX® (neratinib) in Combination With Capecitabine or Paclitaxel; 23/04/2018 – $INCY $LLY FDA AdCom votes 10-Yes 5-No on whether the benefit-risk profile adequate to support approval of baricitinib 2 mg; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: Safety, Tolerability Profile Consistent With Previous Studies; 20/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BMY’S OPDIVO FOUR-WEEK DOSING FOR ADVANCED MELANOMA; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Enters Collaboration Deal With Siligon For Diabetes Treatment, To Take Charge For In-process Research — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO DEMONSTRATES SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT; 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC European Medicines Validated for Review Application for Lynparza

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: Maximum Failure – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T meets estimates despite subscriber losses – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: Maximum Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “We Think Midstates Petroleum Company (NYSE:MPO) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 471,013 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Qci Asset Mngmt invested in 8,179 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Amp Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 2.25 million shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.54% or 2.16M shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc accumulated 166,569 shares. 394,859 were reported by Cwm Limited Liability. Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated holds 0.08% or 33,698 shares in its portfolio. Albert D Mason Inc owns 6,619 shares. Korea Investment holds 4.71M shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 31,030 shares. Captrust Advsrs stated it has 294,714 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Factory Mutual Insur holds 1.08% or 2.84 million shares. Sawgrass Asset Ltd Liability Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Adirondack Trust Co reported 55,669 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc holds 1.24% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 108,583 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Ltd Co has 4,643 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hartford Investment accumulated 106,691 shares. Blb&B Advsr Limited Company invested in 6,702 shares. Farmers Com stated it has 30,285 shares. Garrison Asset Limited Liability stated it has 0.46% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Prescott Grp Cap Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). First Bancorp accumulated 3,462 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.28% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Wms Prtnrs Lc reported 5,635 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. First Interstate Bank & Trust invested in 0.05% or 1,781 shares. Grassi Invest Mgmt holds 1.66% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 86,504 shares. 4.52 million were reported by Morgan Stanley. Lincoln Natl Corp has 4,341 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 1.84 million shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,000 shares to 14,000 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).