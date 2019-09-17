At&T (T) Holder Community Bank Of Raymore Has Raised Stake; Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Position In Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Was Boosted

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 0.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc bought 45,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 5.71M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $227.06M, up from 5.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $38.1. About 9.04 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH SCHLUMBERGER TO OFFER INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES IN INDIA; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger

Community Bank Of Raymore increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 612,574 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.53 million, up from 597,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $270.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $36.98. About 18.83 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 08/05/2018 – AT&T confirms it paid Trump lawyer Michael Cohen for ‘insights’ on administration; 29/03/2018 – Twelve pct of cable customers would switch if Turner went dark, court hears; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS SINCE THEN IT HAS RECEIVED NO ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS FROM MUELLER; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Launches Public-Safety Core, FirstNet Subscribers to Transition by May; 20/03/2018 – Mercury News: Pac-12 Networks president Mark Shuken: On equity options, the secure “fortress,” AT&T negotiations and looming; 16/03/2018 – Brian Stelter: DOJ v AT&T trial has a new start date — Wednesday the 21st — details in @ReliableSources:; 16/04/2018 – A failure to buy Time Warner could be seen as strike three for Stephenson after failing at T-Mobile deal and overpaying for DirecTV; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Also Expects to Launch Premium Streaming Experience to Compete With Traditional Linear TV Products for In-Home Use; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson tells staff in new memo that hiring Michael Cohen was “big mistake,” but; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $112.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 9,819 shares to 677,893 shares, valued at $49.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 34,315 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 571,607 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Colonial Tru Advsrs reported 45,273 shares. American & Mgmt Communication has 0.02% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Oxbow Advisors Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1.19% or 249,649 shares. Tortoise Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 66 shares. Lee Danner & Bass Inc reported 141,469 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Matrix Asset Inc Ny stated it has 2.02% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cap Invest Advsr Ltd Liability reported 12,914 shares. Dorsey Whitney Trust Co Ltd Liability Company reported 103,918 shares stake. National Pension Serv holds 0.19% or 1.43M shares in its portfolio. Prudential Pcl accumulated 0.03% or 211,982 shares. Timber Creek Cap Mgmt Lc has 4,810 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advisors Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Apg Asset Management Nv invested 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Appleton Inc Ma owns 37,284 shares. Williams Jones And Assocs Limited Liability Co owns 9,430 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dean Invest Assoc Limited holds 112,468 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Blair William And Company Il invested in 938,787 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 11,035 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Millennium Mgmt Llc has 46,554 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And reported 7.12M shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Pacific Global Inv Management Com holds 0.18% or 22,849 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Profund Ltd Liability has 0.18% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 114,127 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Ser Incorporated has 2,693 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd has 0.72% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 56,551 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 3.70M shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Liability Co invested 0.13% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moller Services accumulated 18,157 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Guardian Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 246,074 shares. Princeton Strategies Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.28% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) holds 0.26% or 16,841 shares.

