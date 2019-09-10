At&T (T) Shareholder Loudon Investment Management Upped Its Stake by $483,600; Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Position in Cisco Systems (CSCO) Has Boosted as Share Value Declined

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 10.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 15,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 164,776 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17M, up from 149,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $266.78B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $37.53. About 21.49 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT; 16/04/2018 – AT&T, U.S. Clash Over No-Blackout Offer at Time Warner Trial; 14/05/2018 – Democratic senators demand answers from AT&T and Novartis about payments to Trump lawyer’s company; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 16/04/2018 – AT&T failed on one megadeal and overpaid on the second. Time Warner could be its third strike; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: NEW PHONES FOR FIRST RESPONDERS COMING NEXT YEAR; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 06/05/2018 – AT&T Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for May. 7; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds AT&T, Cuts Apple

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 28.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought 13,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 62,512 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 million, up from 48,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $49.18. About 6.59 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Insight 2811 Inc reported 0.75% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bridgeway Capital Mngmt reported 937,774 shares. Accuvest Glob Advsr has 0.27% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 9,134 shares. Reliant Inv Limited Liability Co has invested 0.68% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Jump Trading invested in 0.54% or 30,759 shares. Shamrock Asset Limited Liability Corp has 2,770 shares. Narwhal Capital stated it has 156,723 shares. Td Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 1,460 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Chem State Bank accumulated 0.93% or 152,685 shares. Heathbridge Mngmt accumulated 6.65% or 615,925 shares. First Personal Fincl Services holds 1.69% or 102,857 shares in its portfolio. Destination Wealth Management holds 21,224 shares. Birinyi Assoc stated it has 6,323 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Management reported 26,390 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell reported 0.99% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gideon invested in 8,555 shares. Portland Global Advisors Lc reported 0.08% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Dearborn Partners Ltd has invested 1.51% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Sonata Capital Gp holds 0.43% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 18,379 shares. 3.03 million are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 480,364 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Lc has 0.15% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 36,115 shares. Of Virginia Va has invested 1.42% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bailard holds 116,930 shares. Community Savings Bank Of Raymore has 597,574 shares for 6.8% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.28% or 602,095 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 22.70 million shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.64% or 317,705 shares. Moreover, Telemus Capital has 0.23% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Adirondack Research & Mngmt stated it has 13,206 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings.