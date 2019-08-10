At&T (T) Holder Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Lowered Its Stake as Valuation Rose; Southern Co (SO) Shareholder Benjamin F Edwards & Company Has Boosted Holding by $454,818

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 44.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 66,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 82,057 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, down from 148,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.38 billion market cap company. It closed at $34.54 lastly. It is down 6.41% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$22.6 BLN; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: DOJ witness says AT&T-Time Warner merger could cost customers millions; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files For Potential IPO Of Minority Stake In DirecTV Latin America — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Poised to Wrap AT&T Merger Case as Economist Set to Testify; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 27/03/2018 – AT&T MERGER TRIAL RESUMES WITH NON-PUBLIC TESTIMONY; 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes says during AT&T antitrust trial that critics’ claims make ‘no sense’; 22/03/2018 – Taco Bell Tortilla Chips Spice Up Stores Nationwide

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 27.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 8,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 41,711 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, up from 32,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $58.33. About 3.00 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 16/04/2018 – Southern Co. Raises Dividend — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Export and Multinational Adds Southern Co; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER BUYS WILDHORSE MOUNTAIN WIND FACILITY; 12/04/2018 – Prepare now for increased energy use during the heat of summer; 15/05/2018 – PSC Approves $82 million in Customer Benefits from Federal Tax Reform Law for Atlanta Gas Light Customers; 02/05/2018 – WHOLESALE POWER MARKETS UNDERVALUE NUCLEAR POWER: SOUTHERN CFO; 16/04/2018 – Southern Company Increases Dividend For 17th Consecutive Year; Annualized Rate Goes To $2.40 Per Share; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SOUTHERN COMPANY’S ‘BBB+’ IDR; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 28/03/2018 – Gaskell West 1 Solar Facility in California begins commercial operation

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “2 Stocks to Buy That Have Dividends Yielding More Than 5% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.4% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr by 80,320 shares to 145,496 shares, valued at $3.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 10,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,520 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru holds 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 1,884 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc accumulated 38,357 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Franklin Street Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 12,369 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 1.68 million shares. Iowa Fincl Bank accumulated 18,355 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Moreover, Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma has 0% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 1,095 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.16% or 15,616 shares. Aldebaran Financial holds 0.68% or 18,579 shares in its portfolio. Chatham Gp invested 0.19% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Cap Advisors Inc Ok has 0.32% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). First Fincl Bank, a Alabama-based fund reported 7,641 shares. Lbmc Advsr Limited has invested 0.11% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Sumitomo Life Insur Com invested in 0.32% or 46,759 shares. Interocean Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.76% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 572,902 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 1.45M shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $1.53 million activity. Clark Henry A III bought $100,380 worth of stock.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.19 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Concorde Asset Management Limited reported 26,336 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Grp Limited Liability holds 33,422 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Sterneck Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 39,585 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Modera Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.23% or 39,536 shares. Westpac Bk accumulated 794,068 shares. Frontier Invest Management reported 490,303 shares. 54,579 are owned by First Commonwealth Financial Pa. D L Carlson Group owns 97,357 shares. Matrix Asset Advsr owns 353,393 shares. Trillium Asset Management has invested 0.02% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Shell Asset Mgmt Comm holds 0.99% or 1.43M shares in its portfolio. Umb Retail Bank N A Mo holds 930,915 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Bridgewater Assoc Ltd Partnership holds 0.17% or 872,821 shares in its portfolio. Biondo Inv Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0.76% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.92% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 385,126 shares.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: On Track To Achieve Its Goals – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HBO Max: AT&T Has Big Advertising Plans For Europe – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AT&T (T) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Streaming Already Looks Like a Problem for AT&T Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FirstNet, 5 Years And $6.5 Billion For AT&T – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81M and $739.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6,766 shares to 14,556 shares, valued at $2.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8,534 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,233 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).