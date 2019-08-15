At&T (T) Share Price Rose While Schafer Cullen Capital Management Has Lifted Stake by $19.63 Million; Smith Salley & Associates Holds Position in Altria Group (MO)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 16.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 633,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 4.54M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.49 million, up from 3.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $34.27. About 7.97 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 19/03/2018 – Will an AT&T-Time Warner Merger Diminish Competition? (Video); 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Believes It Will Add Postpaid Phone Subscribers for FY18; 13/05/2018 – good story detailing the stephenson-trump relationship: In hiring Michael Cohen, AT&T betrays a complicated relationship with Trump; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/04/2018 – Couchbase Receives 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 05/04/2018 – AT&T’s Vrio Sets Terms Of IPO, To Raise Up To $653 Million — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – DoJ trial to block AT&T takeover of Time Warner is test case for US deals; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 60.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 6,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 17,629 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 10,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $45.97. About 1.85M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: IQOS ROLLOUT PLAN IS READY UPON FDA APPROVAL; 26/04/2018 – Altria Sees FY Adj EPS $3.90-Adj EPS $4.03; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS BEGINS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Altria Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MO); 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE OF ADJUSTED EPS $3.90-$4.03; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Net $1.89B; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Marlboro Retail Share 43.2%

