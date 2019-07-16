At&T (T) Holder Grassi Investment Management Lifted Its Stake by $8.71 Million; Skytop Capital Management Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Decreased by $1.17 Million

Skytop Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $138.9 lastly. It is down 28.55% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 21/03/2018 – Quorum Announces the Successful Installation of the First Ford Dealership in the US to use the XSELLERATOR™ DMS; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet competes with Google and Microsoft, among other companies; 13/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Microsoft to open two cloud centres in Germany – report; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SEARCH ADVERTISING REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS INCREASED 16% (UP 14% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 27/03/2018 – Starr Companies Announces Agreement with SkyWatch for Aviation lnsureds; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Veteran Rich Ciapala Joins Kasisto as Senior Vice President of Engineering; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Google gained share, the firm said; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS APPETITE FOR M&A IS UNCHANGED; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE WAS $26.8 BLN AND INCREASED 16%

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in At&T (T) by 1927.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 280,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 295,382 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.26M, up from 14,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in At&T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.71. About 20.01M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 19/03/2018 – COMPAL ELECTRONICS SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED NET OPERATING INCOME AT T$887.7 BLN; 13/03/2018 – TWX, T: Latest twist in DOJ-AT&T case: The government does want AT&T to submit its arbitration offer as evidence. – ! $TWX $T; 25/04/2018 – AT&T’s first-quarter profit rises 33 percent; 13/03/2018 – AT&T’s $1 billion gambit: Retraining nearly half its workforce for jobs of the future; 20/03/2018 – DoJ trial to block AT&T takeover of Time Warner is test case for US deals; 22/03/2018 – AT&T and Justice Department Face Over Time Warner Merger (Video); 22/03/2018 – U.S. Justice Department urges judge to block AT&T-Time Warner merger; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says Contract With Cohen Ended in December 2017; 11/05/2018 – Carl Quintanilla: EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN; 11/05/2018 – Amy Tennery: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leavell owns 88,614 shares. Cypress Funds Ltd Liability invested in 5.41% or 289,000 shares. Hartwell J M Partnership has invested 8.73% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Vista Prns owns 5,802 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has invested 2.72% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 2,200 shares. Paragon Cap Ltd has invested 5.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Polen Mgmt Llc has 9.36% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15.18 million shares. Hilltop invested in 55,007 shares or 1.38% of the stock. Buckhead Cap Lc invested in 3.68% or 100,181 shares. Massachusetts-based Redwood Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Greenbrier Ptnrs Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 1.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ftb Advsr Inc reported 1.37% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Parametric Associate Limited Liability Company invested in 2.35% or 23.05M shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

