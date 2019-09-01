At&T (T) Market Value Rose While Mraz Amerine & Associates Decreased Its Holding by $604,965; Shareholder Healthcor Management LP Has Raised Radius Health (RDUS) Holding

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 47.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc sold 19,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 21,681 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 41,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 20.42 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/04/2018 – TIME WARNER INC – LOOK FORWARD TO RESOLUTION OF LEGAL CHALLENGE TO PENDING MERGER WITH AT&T; 18/04/2018 – AT&T INC T.N – MADE THIS DECISION BASED ON CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – WATCHTV WILL BE PRICED AT $15/MONTH BUT WILL BE OFFERED FOR NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE FOR SOME UNLIMITED WIRELESS SUBSCRIBERS; 30/05/2018 – AT&T INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE TO RETURN TO GROWTH IN 2018 ON A COMPARABLE BASIS; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS PROPOSED IPO PRICE IS AN ESTIMATE SOLELY FOR CALCULATING SEC REGISTRATION FEE; 26/03/2018 – Intrigue Pre-Empts Planned Testimony At AT&T-DOJ Antitrust Trial; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: AT&T gave Mueller information on payments to Cohen; 19/04/2018 – AT&T Abandons Plans for Vrio IPO in Blow to Efforts to Cut Debt

Healthcor Management Lp increased its stake in Radius Health Inc (RDUS) by 81.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp bought 1.66M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The hedge fund held 3.68M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.40M, up from 2.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Radius Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.79% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $28.3. About 1.10 million shares traded or 147.57% up from the average. Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has declined 11.25% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.25% the S&P500. Some Historical RDUS News: 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH INC – EMA INFORMED CO THAT CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA ON THURSDAY; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH: CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health: Intends to Appeal and Immediately Seek Re-Examination of CHMP Opinion; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH – INTENDS TO APPEAL AND IMMEDIATELY SEEK A RE-EXAMINATION OF CHMP OPINION; 10/05/2018 – Radius Health 1Q Loss/Shr $1.37; 07/05/2018 – Radius Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 5.4% Position in Radius Health; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH INTENDS TO APPEAL, SEEK RE-EXAMINATION; 23/03/2018 – EMA CHMP shows more teeth than FDA again this month $PTLA betrixaban — data were not considered reliable; 11/04/2018 – Radius Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold RDUS shares while 22 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 45.57 million shares or 8.06% more from 42.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Pictet Asset Management Limited accumulated 0.01% or 242,500 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) for 17,227 shares. 874,146 are held by Morgan Stanley. Daiwa Securities Grp Incorporated holds 246 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ellington Management Group Limited Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 10,200 shares. Farallon Limited Liability holds 0.33% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) or 2.04M shares. Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). 51,136 were reported by Barclays Public Limited Company. Fmr Ltd has 0% invested in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) for 900,910 shares. Us Retail Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 258 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 70,467 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 18,582 shares. Moody National Bank Division owns 0% invested in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) for 510 shares. Spark Invest Lc has 0.63% invested in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $97,396 activity. Shares for $246,190 were bought by Hopfield Jessica.

More notable recent Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Radius Health, Inc. (RDUS) CEO Jesper HÃ¸iland on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Radius Health Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Operating Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Radius Health to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results, Host Conference Call and Live Webcast on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citi cuts Solid Bio to Sell in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20B and $2.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 1.05 million shares to 146,810 shares, valued at $19.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 258,038 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 745,910 shares, and cut its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.83B for 9.38 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T’s Advertising Business Is Extremely Underestimated – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T telecom chief Donovan retiring Oct. 1 – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Dow surges more than 300 points after China hints it won’t retaliate for now in trade war – CNBC” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T, Nexstar end dispute with new carriage deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.