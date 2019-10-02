At&T (T) Shares Rose While Roof Eidam & Maycock Increased by $976,239 Its Holding; Selkirk Management Has Trimmed Its Alphabet Class A (GOOGL) Position as Stock Rose

Roof Eidam & Maycock increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 206.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock bought 29,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 43,886 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47M, up from 14,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $37.1. About 17.62 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/04/2018 – AT&T Judge Questions U.S. Expert on Higher-Pay-TV-Prices Theory; 19/04/2018 – AT&T’s CEO Finally Gets to State His Case for Time Warner Deal; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Executive Officer Provides an Update at JP Morgan Conference; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: PREPARING FOR APRIL 30 FINAL ARGUMENTS IN TWX LAWSUIT; 22/03/2018 – AT&T may be better off losing Time Warner and not relying on the dying pay-TV model; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Believes It Will Add Postpaid Phone Subscribers for FY18; 09/03/2018 – Ex-Officials Ask Judge to Review U.S. Moves in AT&T-Time Warner Suit; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Paid Trump Lawyer for ‘Insights’ on Administration; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO: SHOULD SEE MORE CUSTOMERS MOVING UP TO UNLIMITED PLAN

Selkirk Management Llc decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% . The hedge fund held 6,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.93 million, down from 6,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Alphabet Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $816.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $28.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1177.58. About 1.20M shares traded. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has declined 0.96% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.96% the S&P500.

Analysts await Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $12.55 earnings per share, down 3.91% or $0.51 from last year’s $13.06 per share. GOOGL’s profit will be $8.70 billion for 23.46 P/E if the $12.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $14.21 actual earnings per share reported by Alphabet Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.68% negative EPS growth.

