At&T (T) Shareholder Laffer Investments Has Increased Its Stake by $41.77 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Second Curve Capital Has Upped Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) Position by $4.38 Million

Laffer Investments increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 1,332 shares as the company's stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 63,747 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 billion, up from 62,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 29.27 million shares traded or 4.76% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500.

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 1499.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 34,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 36,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68M, up from 2,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $117.47. About 322,573 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32 million and $372.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 102 shares to 9,731 shares, valued at $679.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spirit Realty Capital by 80 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,135 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company Pfd.