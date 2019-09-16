At&T (T) Stake Maintained by Lynch & Associates; Sap Se (SAP) Share Price Declined While Mariner Wealth Advisors Has Upped by $358,224 Its Position

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc bought 2,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 27,762 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.80 million, up from 25,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $118.96. About 522,607 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 27/04/2018 – Uneecops Technologies Receives ‘Net New Name Partner of the Year Award 2017’ by SAP; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital; 17/05/2018 – SAP’s CEO hints to investors more margin gains on the way; 23/04/2018 – SAP Unveils Intelligent Product Design Solution and Network of Digital Twins; 13/04/2018 – Correct: SAP Extends Contract of Chief Human Resources Officer Ries; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 24/05/2018 – Workiva Signs OEM Agreement with SAP to Offer SAP® Cloud Platform Integration with the Workiva Wdesk Platform; 23/04/2018 – SAP Introduces SAP® Digital Manufacturing Cloud; 10/04/2018 – Digital Procurement Takes Flight; 23/05/2018 – Dorman Products, Inc. Uses Attunity Gold Client to Recognize Increased Efficiencies in Its SAP® Environment

Lynch & Associates increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 16.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates bought 10,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 72,588 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43 million, up from 62,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 39.23M shares traded or 26.33% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T Revenue Falls; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules to end; 09/03/2018 – #BreakingNews — trial briefs on DOJ case to breakup @ATT – @twxcorp due out today and details of government case now @FoxBusiness $T $TWX; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Expects June 12 Ruling on DOJ Suit Over Time Warner Deal; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Doesn’t Expect It Will Be Required to Make Any Material Cash Contributions to Pension Fund for at Least Next 5 Years; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS PROPOSED IPO PRICE IS AN ESTIMATE SOLELY FOR CALCULATING SEC REGISTRATION FEE; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Postpaid Churn 0.84%; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Consumer Mobility Wireless Service Revenue $11.61B; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Sees FY18 Adj EPS Growth in Low Single Digits, Outlines Capital Plans; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q REV. $38.0B, EST. $39.39B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuwave Invest Management Llc invested 0.04% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Paradigm Financial Advisors Ltd Llc owns 27,246 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans Crocker Inc has invested 0.54% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Berkshire Money Management Inc has 0.07% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 9,891 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited invested 0.54% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). King Luther Capital Mngmt Corporation holds 3.77M shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Schroder Inv Mngmt Group reported 0.13% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Palisade Limited Co Nj invested 0.11% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 311,558 are owned by Wade G W And. Nexus Mgmt stated it has 0.08% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Nbt Bankshares N A has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Oakbrook Investments Ltd holds 134,434 shares. Northstar Inc owns 0.42% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 29,399 shares. Becker Cap invested 2.21% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Stearns Fin Serv invested in 0.16% or 25,921 shares.

