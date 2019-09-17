At&T (T) Position Has Increased by Towercrest Capital Management; Sap Se (SAP) Position Maintained by Harding Loevner Lp

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 444,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The hedge fund held 8.02M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10 billion, up from 7.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $119.21. About 114,601 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 05/04/2018 – SAP COMPLETES PURCHASE OF CALLIDUS SOFTWARE; 08/03/2018 – SAP: Internal Investigation of South Africa Unit Finds More Payments to Entities Tied to Gupta Family; 08/03/2018 – SAP SAYS THREE SUSPENDED EXECUTIVES QUIT AFTER GUPTA PAYMENTS; 24/04/2018 – SAP Raises 2018 View; 23/03/2018 – DGAP-AFR: SAP SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements; 05/04/2018 – SAP: Strategic Move Will Strengthen Intelligent Customer Experience Suite of Solutions; 07/03/2018 – More Chinese Businesses Choose SAP to Optimize Digital HR Strategies; 24/04/2018 – SAP 1Q Cloud Rev EUR1.07B; 08/05/2018 – itelligence Receives Three 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Awards: SAP Global Platinum Reseller of the Year, SAP SuccessFactors Partner of the Year – Small and Midsize Companies and SAP Partner of the Year – Database and Data Management; 06/03/2018 – SAP Expands User Experience Across All-Analytics Platform

Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 239.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towercrest Capital Management bought 20,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 29,133 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $976,000, up from 8,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towercrest Capital Management who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $270.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $36.96. About 7.86 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – CO’S NETWORK-RELATED COSTS HAVE TRENDED DOWN AS IT HAS MOVED TO SOFTWARE-DEFINED NETWORK; 09/03/2018 – ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$26.95 BLN; 19/03/2018 – AT&T MERGER TRIAL OPENS WITH CONFLICT OVER INTERNAL DOCUMENTS; 30/04/2018 – ANTITRUST CHIEF SAYS AT&T’S TIME WARNER DEAL MIGHT BE ALLOWED; 30/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Synacor, Inc. (SYNC) & Lead Plaint; 20/03/2018 – DoJ trial to block AT&T takeover of Time Warner is test case for US deals; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO: LOWER TAXES WILL START `VIRTUOUS’ CYCLE FOR GROWTH; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Cash From Ops Was $8.9 Billion; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Union Files Complaint to Force Tax Windfall Plan Disclosure

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Towercrest Capital Management, which manages about $353.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (DGRO) by 11,898 shares to 26,299 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 3,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,229 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF).