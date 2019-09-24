At&T Com (T) Holder Shamrock Asset Management Has Increased Position; Sap Se (SAP) Holder Lincluden Management LTD Lowered Holding by $875,840 as Share Price Declined

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 14.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 6,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 38,295 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.24 million, down from 44,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $146.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $118.55. About 913,647 shares traded or 17.65% up from the average. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 15/03/2018 – A Chain of Vulnerabilities to Hack SAP CRM; 06/03/2018 – SAP CFO REITERATES THAT MARGINS TROUGHED IN 2017, TO RISE GOING FORWARD; 26/03/2018 – Visual Bl Announces Their Next Batch of Training Sessions for SAP Lumira 2.1 at Dallas, TX; 26/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: South Africa investigates US$60 million SAP contract; 31/05/2018 – attune introduces accelerator for SAP S/4HANA® for fashion and vertical business; 30/05/2018 – Emdadat Transforms Healthcare with SAP Ariba; 08/03/2018 – SAP: PROBE FOUND PAYMENTS TO GUPTA-RELATED ENTITIES; 08/03/2018 – Germany’s SAP admits misconduct in South Africa Gupta deals; 29/03/2018 – Facebook-Linked Marketer Plunges as Policy Shift May Sap Profit; 10/04/2018 – Xi Afterglow May Sap Demand at Aussie 10-Year Sale: Markets Live

Shamrock Asset Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc Com (T) by 82.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shamrock Asset Management Llc bought 17,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 38,339 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29 million, up from 21,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shamrock Asset Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $37.37. About 19.75M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS COHEN APPROACHED THEM TO OFFER ADVICE ON TRUMP; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Expects to Invest $25 Billion in Capital in 2018, or $23 Billion Net of Expected FirstNet Reimbursements; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says Contract With Cohen Ended in December 2017; 20/04/2018 – CMO Today: AT&T Announces Streaming Bundle; WPP Resists Breakup Talk; YouTube Brand Safety Issues Linger; 14/05/2018 – Democratic senators demand answers from AT&T and Novartis about payments to Trump lawyer’s company; 09/05/2018 – Novartis and AT&T Spoke to Mueller’s Office About Payments to Michael Cohen; 16/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – AT&T – 04/16/2018 08:20 AM; 07/03/2018 – AT&T’s DirecTV Latin America unit files for U.S. IPO; 13/05/2018 – good story detailing the stephenson-trump relationship: In hiring Michael Cohen, AT&T betrays a complicated relationship with Trump; 26/04/2018 – CIENA REITERATES ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR AT&T IN FISCAL 2018

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Nova Scotia Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 74,055 shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $76.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Welltower Inc. by 24,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG).

Analysts await SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 9.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.01 per share. SAP’s profit will be $1.37 billion for 26.70 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by SAP SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.75% EPS growth.

More notable recent SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SAP: Recent Weakness Turns Into Good Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “SAP Makes Its Next Move in the Platform Game – PRNewswire” published on September 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “SAP Announces a New Global Marketplace for Suppliers of Recycled Plastics and Plastic Alternatives – PRNewswire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Why Has SAP’s Stock Gained 50% Since 2014? – Forbes” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Should Exploit the Weakness of Splunk Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Shamrock Asset Management Llc, which manages about $382.14M and $141.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd Ii Utils Alphadex Fd Annual (FXU) by 18,117 shares to 224,108 shares, valued at $6.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity Etf (FTSM) by 84,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,774 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exch Traded Fd Technology Alphadex Fd (FXL).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: Let It Run, For Now – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before You Buy HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) Because Of Its P/E Ratio – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: AT&T, Starbucks and Church & Dwight – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

