At&T (Call) (T) Market Value Rose While Masters Capital Management Lifted Its Stake; Sandhill Capital Partners Position in Fmc Com (FMC) Lifted by $1.21 Million

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (Call) (T) by 35.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 705,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 2.71M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.86M, up from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $35.15. About 22.87M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/04/2018 – Time Warner Doesn’t Need AT&T Deal to Succeed — Heard on the Street; 03/04/2018 – Time Warner Defends `No Blackout’ Offer as Fix for AT&T Deal; 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Export and Multinational Adds AT&T, Exits Conoco; 20/03/2018 – Cox Communications exec expected to be the first witness in AT&T trial; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 09/05/2018 – Brian Schwartz: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported; 16/04/2018 – A SHAME AT&T, TELEFONICA NOT INVESTING IN MEXICO: SLIM; 26/03/2018 – AT&T JUDGE ASSAILS LAWYERS AS SLING PRESIDENT GETS TRANSCRIPT; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video)

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Fmc Corp Com (FMC) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 15,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The institutional investor held 263,745 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.26 million, up from 247,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Fmc Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $85.52. About 381,504 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 26/03/2018 – Albemarle CEO Says FMC Lithium Spinoff Could Spur Asset Sales; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Gilberto Antoniazzi Financial Chief for New Lithium Materials Company; 09/03/2018 FMC Announces Executive Leaders For Planned New Lithium Materials Company, Appoints New FMC Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SEES $550-$700 MLN CAPEX FOR ARGENTINA LITHIUM EXPANSION UP TO 2025, LITHIUM HYDROXIDE EXPANSION CAPEX SEEN AT $100-$200 MLN IN NEXT 3-4 YEARS – CFO; 09/03/2018 – FMC NAMES CFO GRAVES AS CEO OF SEPARATED TRADED LITHIUM CO; 30/05/2018 – FMC Announces Appointment of Sara Ponessa as General Counsel for FMC Lithium; 20/04/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 29/03/2018 – FMC SEES 1Q ADJ. EPS EXCEEDING HIGH END OF PRIOR GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – FMC Announces Appointment of Rasmus Gerdeman to Lead Lithium Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy; 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL CHEMICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS TOP PICKS IN THE US ARE DWDP, FMC AND ALB

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61 million and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brighthouse Finl Inc by 800,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $7.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 36,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 463,905 shares, and cut its stake in American Airls Group Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.