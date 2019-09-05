At&T (T) Holder Greenleaf Trust Increased Its Position; Salesforce Com (CRM) Valuation Declined While Security National Trust Co Upped Stake by $325,480

Security National Trust Co increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 18.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co bought 2,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 13,190 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09 million, up from 11,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $152.76. About 1.19 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at MuleSoft CONNECT 2018; 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 15/05/2018 – Vlocity Launches Automated Claims Features to Expand End-to-End Insurance Policy Lifecycle Management; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ABOUT $6.5B; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 21/03/2018 – A bidding war might also help explain the high price Salesforce was willing to pay for MuleSoft; 10/05/2018 – Rimini Street Launches Support for Salesforce Sales Cloud and Salesforce Service Cloud Products; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Pl; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- BELIEVE REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE METRIC WILL BE A “BETTER INDICATOR” OF FUTURE REVENUE THAN UNEARNED/DEFERRED REVENUE – CONF CALL

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 39.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 20,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 70,809 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22 million, up from 50,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $262.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $35.88. About 5.78M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 22/03/2018 – ONAP and ONF to Collaborate on Multi-Gigabit Open Broadband Access Network; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO testifies that the company’s bid for Time Warner would benefit consumers; 30/04/2018 – T, TWX: US v ATT: ruling expected on June 12, Judge Leon said. – ! $T $TWX; 21/04/2018 – DJ AT&T Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (T); 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says Cohen’s Consulting Firm Did No Legal or Lobbying Work for Company; 19/04/2018 – Cradlepoint Invited to Participate in the AT&T Hackathon Focused on Public Safety; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: 2018 Plans Include Improved Profitability in Wireless Ops in Mexico; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Cash From Ops Was $8.9 Billion; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Statement Regarding Planned Vrio Corp. IPO; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Financial Advsr Limited Com has invested 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas holds 0.51% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 40,490 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Lc owns 174 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs invested in 560 shares. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owns 450 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Utd Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Company accumulated 39,428 shares. Highland Cap Lc reported 0.19% stake. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 1.04M shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt holds 11,390 shares. Tru Department Mb Fin Natl Bank N A invested 0% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 0.32% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 16,052 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Limited Liability Com has 0.07% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 681,137 are owned by Pension Service. Waddell And Reed Fincl stated it has 681,647 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.28% stake.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 3,284 shares to 16,432 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 9,024 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,632 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Msci Emerging Markets Etf (VWO).