At & T Corp. (T) Shareholder Salem Capital Management Boosted Its Position; Roper Technologies (ROP) Holder Torray Increased Position

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in At & T Corp. (T) by 18.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 22,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 149,268 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68 million, up from 126,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At & T Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $34.05. About 39.08M shares traded or 38.73% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 07/05/2018 – CNBC: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved; 30/05/2018 – FirstNet Grows Device Ecosystem, Brings First Responders More Device Options with LG V35 ThinQ; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – QTRLY SHR $0.75; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T’S STEPHENSON SAYS HE TAKES RESPONSIBILITY FOR FAILURE IN VETTING PROCESS WITH COHEN HIRE -MEMO; 11/05/2018 – AT&T releases a memo explaining its deal with Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. Read it here; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$18.1 BLN; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $6 BLN MATURING IN 2048, PRICED AT T PLUS 205 BASIS POINTS; 16/04/2018 – A failure to buy Time Warner could be seen as strike three for Stephenson after failing at T-Mobile deal and overpaying for DirecTV; 07/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say –

Torray Llc increased its stake in Roper Technologies (ROP) by 34.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 16,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 62,686 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.44M, up from 46,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $363.65. About 552,865 shares traded or 23.32% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP); 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 21/05/2018 – THOMA BRAVO IN PACT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 09/04/2018 – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) accumulated 1,146 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser reported 1,000 shares stake. Consolidated Investment Group Incorporated Lc reported 5,000 shares. 624 were reported by Peapack Gladstone Corporation. Bp Public Limited Company has 0.15% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Pictet & Cie (Europe) reported 1,300 shares stake. Prio Wealth Partnership reported 0.74% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Nbw Ltd Liability accumulated 26,436 shares or 2.48% of the stock. Moors Cabot Incorporated has invested 0.1% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Wesbanco Bancorp Inc reported 0.1% stake. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Birch Hill Investment Lc owns 2,515 shares. Eventide Asset Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 177,000 shares. Csat Advisory Lp reported 0.01% stake. Permanens LP owns 34 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45M and $947.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amphenol (NYSE:APH) by 4,310 shares to 174,439 shares, valued at $16.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000G (IWF) by 15,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,400 shares, and cut its stake in Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $4.03 million activity. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $163,483 was bought by WALLMAN RICHARD F. The insider Conley Jason sold $1.54 million.