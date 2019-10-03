At&T (T) Shares Rose While White Pine Investment Co Raised by $415,734 Its Position; Roper Technologies (ROP) Holder Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Cut Stake by $4.01 Million

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 151.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 12,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 20,914 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $701,000, up from 8,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $270.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $37.08. About 26.25M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/04/2018 – CIENA JOB REORGANIZATION PLAN UNRELATED TO AT&T; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said Sprint and T-Mobile will have “a tough hill to climb” to get their $26 billion merger approved by regulators; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Colossal Flub Still Leaves CEO With More Wins Than Losses; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Rev $38B; 15/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: AT&T, Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 15/03/2018 – JUDGE PRESIDING OVER TRIAL TO DETERMINE IF AT&T MAY BUY TIME WARNER SAYS OPENING ARGUMENTS WILL START WEDNESDAY FOLLOWING TWO DAYS OF HEARINGS ON OBJECTIONS; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s: Tax Overhaul Will Boost Cash Flows For At&T And Verizon; 04/04/2018 – AT&T Judge Hones In on `No Blackout’ Offer as Time Warner Fix; 15/05/2018 – VIACOM INC VIAB.O – AT&T AND TIME WARNER, l CERTAINLY DIDN’T EXPECT THAT DEAL TO BE SUBJECT TO THE SITUATION IT’S IN NOW-CEO, CONF CALL; 09/03/2018 – ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$26.95 BLN

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 37.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc sold 10,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 18,589 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.81 million, down from 29,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $7.55 during the last trading session, reaching $337.9. About 830,781 shares traded or 71.28% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.72 million for 26.56 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ROP shares while 228 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 95.01 million shares or 0.10% less from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kistler reported 40 shares. Brinker holds 0.04% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 3,081 shares. Guardian Life Ins Communications Of America has 0.02% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 13,553 are owned by Sector Pension Board. Agf Investments America owns 41,934 shares. Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.55% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Moreover, Bridgecreek Investment Mgmt Lc has 0.63% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Spc, Maryland-based fund reported 3,225 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv accumulated 0.07% or 26,221 shares. Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri accumulated 15,005 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 0.04% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Bamco New York has 0.43% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 291,996 shares. Guinness Asset holds 19,930 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Stephens Mgmt Lc holds 14,001 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76M and $422.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 116,672 shares to 124,302 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1,767 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,805 shares, and has risen its stake in Aerohive Networks Inc (NYSE:HIVE).

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32 million and $211.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) by 276,485 shares to 75,730 shares, valued at $775,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

