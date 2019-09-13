At & T (T) Holder Meritage Portfolio Management Upped Position by $2.36 Million; Richmond Hill Investments Decreased Its Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Holding as Share Price Rose

Richmond Hill Investments Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richmond Hill Investments Llc sold 146,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 1.07M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.45M, down from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richmond Hill Investments Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $20.34. About 7.14 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Continues to Expect to Use Cash in Excess of Dividend Payments to Fund Growth Investments; 09/03/2018 – EPA: Kinder Morgan Altamont and Colorado Interstate Gas resolve Clean Air Act risk management violations at Utah and Wyoming ga; 09/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CEO SAYS SEEING “GOOD SUPPORT” FROM THE BUSINESS COMMUNITY AND EXPECTS THAT TO ESCALATE – CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Kinder Morgan – 04/17/2018 08:19 AM; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PORTION OF TRANS MOUNTAIN CONSTRUCTION COSTS CAN BE PASSED ON TO OIL COMPANIES IN FORM OF TOLLS; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS DOESN’T HAVE A TARGET DATE FOR SELLING TRANS MOUNTAIN BACK TO PRIVATE SECTOR; 22/05/2018 – PERMITS FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION BEING APPROVED AT SAME RATE AS OTHER MAJOR PROJECTS – B.C. ATTORNEY GENERAL; 29/05/2018 – Canada’s Morneau: Deal Expected to Close in August, Subject to Kinder Morgan Shareholders; 15/03/2018 – Kinder Morgan Statement on Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 26/04/2018 – B.C. SAYS TIMELINE OF REFERENCE CASE DEPENDS ON COURTS, “HIGHLY UNLIKELY” TO BE RESOLVED BY KINDER MORGAN’S MAY 31 DEADLINE

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in At & T Inc (T) by 54.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 71,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 202,610 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.79M, up from 130,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in At & T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $37.78. About 20.27 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 13/03/2018 – AT&T rejects DOJ’s fee-hike claim; 03/04/2018 – TOWER ONE WIRELESS BUYS MEXICO TOWER CO. W/ AT&T MASTER LEASE; 13/04/2018 – AT&T Goes on Offensive in Time Warner Merger Case (Video); 10/04/2018 – MEDIATEK 2454.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$20.1 BLN; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was a ‘Big Mistake’ (Video); 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 09/04/2018 – CHC Announces EdRev Expo’s 10th Anniversary, April 21 at AT&T Park; 11/05/2018 – The Daily Beast: EXCLUSIVE: It wasn’t just Michael Cohen–AT&T hit up other Trump allies, @lachlan reports

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31 billion and $981.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 20,039 shares to 36,708 shares, valued at $3.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) by 22,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,750 shares, and cut its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: Big Money Is Flowing In – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is AT&Tâ€™s Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “T-Mobile: Sprinting For A Deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks for New Investors to Build Their Portfolios Around – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: Let It Run, For Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Michigan-based Lvm Mngmt Limited Mi has invested 3% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Orrstown Financial Services Inc owns 22,803 shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. 19.92M were accumulated by Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp. Symons Capital Mgmt Inc has 2.36% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Td Ltd Liability holds 4,997 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Albion Financial Grp Inc Ut has 0.39% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 90,098 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.6% or 8.29 million shares. Richard C Young And stated it has 364,190 shares. Ckw Gp owns 2,700 shares. Barclays Public Limited owns 18.99M shares. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv invested in 43,886 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Delta Asset Mngmt Llc Tn stated it has 191,037 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Weik Cap Mgmt holds 0.37% or 23,250 shares in its portfolio. Hexavest holds 0.55% or 1.25M shares in its portfolio. White Pine Com has 0.33% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 20,914 shares.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Plains All American Pipeline – The Motley Fool” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI): Immense Growth Potential? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan Canada vs. Phillips 66 Partners – Motley Fool” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Kinder Morgan Continues to Fuel Its Dividend Growth Engine – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kinder Morgan Portfolio: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Synovus Fincl Corp reported 33,206 shares stake. Tremblant Capital Gru stated it has 1.28% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 2.87M shares. Stellar Capital Management Ltd Liability Co owns 32,173 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Castleark Management Limited Com reported 369,660 shares. Park Circle Company, a Maryland-based fund reported 1,800 shares. Alps Advsrs owns 490,987 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Perkins Coie Tru owns 0.01% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 1,096 shares. The Florida-based Voloridge Invest Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership owns 0.03% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 4,328 shares. American Rech And Mngmt reported 13,118 shares stake. 120,581 are held by Wellington Shields Lc. Archford Strategies Llc stated it has 22 shares or 0% of all its holdings. River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp reported 1,574 shares stake. Laffer Invests invested in 16,674 shares.