At&T (T) Stock Price Rose While Kanawha Capital Management Has Increased Holding by $329,499; Renaissance Technologies Decreased Duke Energy New (DUK) Stake by $4.82 Million as Market Value Declined

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 0.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 53,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8.16M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $734.06 million, down from 8.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $89.45. About 2.33M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments; 27/03/2018 – Charlotte BizJournal: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED PRESENTLY; 15/05/2018 – Dominion seeks U.S. OK to work on Atlantic Coast natgas pipe in N.C; 16/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK ENERGY; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY MAKES `MINOR’ ADJUSTMENTS TO ALTERNATE ROUTE; 26/04/2018 – Grange Insurance Names Damon Porter Chief Human Resources Officer; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S OCONEE 1 REACTOR UP TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Dwight Jacobs to Become Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer; 29/03/2018 – Duke Energy using North Carolina-based renewable natural gas in first-of-its-kind project

Kanawha Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T (T) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc bought 10,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 219,509 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88M, up from 208,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $33.46. About 27.03M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: PLANNING 4 TIERS OF ONLINE TV THIS YEAR; 07/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASE 2311.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$19 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: @CWAUnion has filed Labor Board charges accusing AT&T of illegally withholding info requested by the; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Rev $38B; 30/03/2018 – Time Warner Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 18/04/2018 – AT&T’s Merger Boss Mocks U.S. Claim About Comcast Coordination; 22/03/2018 – ONAP and ONF to Collaborate on Multi-Gigabit Open Broadband Access Network; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: 5G PHONES AND TABLETS COMING SOMETIME IN 2019; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $3 BLN MATURING IN 2023, PRICED AT T PLUS 135 BASIS POINTS

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99 billion and $110.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 103,800 shares to 127,000 shares, valued at $54.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 500,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.76 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vericel Corp.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 8.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.93 per share. DUK’s profit will be $733.85M for 22.14 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.55% negative EPS growth.

