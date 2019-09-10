At&T (T) Shareholder Oakbrook Investments Has Decreased Its Position by $1.55 Million as Shares Rose; Reinhart Partners Has Upped Position in Viad New (VVI) as Valuation Rose

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 16.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc sold 50,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 251,317 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88M, down from 301,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $261.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $36.79. About 111.44 million shares traded or 279.82% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/03/2018 – OPENING STATEMENTS IN THE TRIAL TO DECIDE IF AT&T MAY BUY TIME WARNER WERE DELAYED UNTIL THURSDAY BECAUSE OF BAD WEATHER IN WASHINGTON; 08/03/2018 – Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s; 29/03/2018 – AT&T INC – CASH OFFERS WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 5, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED BY AT&T; 26/03/2018 – Dish Backs U.S. Case Against AT&T, Claims Threat to Sling TV; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Rev $38B; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 30/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Financial Officer Provides an Update at Cowen Conference; 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Judge agrees with economist’s assessment of potential AT&T-Time Warner merger; 30/04/2018 – AT&T’s Time Warner Takeover at Crossroads as Judge Weighs Ruling; 13/03/2018 – AT&T’s $1 billion gambit: Retraining nearly half its workforce for jobs of the future

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in Viad Corp New (VVI) by 33.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 15,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.81% . The institutional investor held 62,463 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, up from 46,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Viad Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $64.68. About 98,689 shares traded. Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has risen 20.98% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 26/04/2018 – VIAD 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 49C, EST. LOSS/SHR 52C; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP – EXPECT 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE TO INCREASE AT A LOW SINGLE-DIGIT RATE FROM 2017 FULL YEAR REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – Viad 1Q Loss/Shr $9.40; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 4.1% Position in Viad; 30/05/2018 – Viad Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 27/04/2018 – Viad Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees GES Show Rotation to Have Net Negative Impact on Full Yr Rev of About $40M Vs 2017; 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees Consolidated Rev to Increase at Low Single-Digit Rate Vs. 2017; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP QTRLY LOSS BEFORE OTHER ITEMS PER SHARE $0.49; 17/05/2018 – Viad Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 10 investors sold VVI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 17.94 million shares or 0.10% less from 17.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 567,758 were accumulated by River Road Asset Management Limited Liability Corp. First Trust Advisors LP reported 13,719 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 15,534 shares. Reinhart Prtn reported 62,463 shares. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) for 25 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) for 7,121 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP invested in 11,723 shares or 0.04% of the stock. First Interstate Retail Bank holds 0% or 288 shares. Mackenzie Financial holds 0% or 32,092 shares in its portfolio. 13,033 were reported by Manufacturers Life Ins The. 249 are owned by Meeder Asset Mngmt. Principal Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Parkside Commercial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) for 14 shares. 53,041 were reported by Legal And General Public Ltd Company.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Grp Inc Com (NYSE:CFG) by 12,245 shares to 822,586 shares, valued at $26.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carlisle Cos Inc Com (NYSE:CSL) by 46,333 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,034 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutns Cl A (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.68 billion for 9.78 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

