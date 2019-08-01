At&T Com (T) Shareholder Stralem & Co Has Boosted Stake by $360,065 as Share Price Rose; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Shareholder Bowling Portfolio Management Lifted Position

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 67.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 3,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 8,187 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, up from 4,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $8.37 during the last trading session, reaching $313.13. About 180,521 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 11/03/2018 – Umer Raffat set up a call with $MDCO execs tomorrow. Focus is on $ESPR, $MDCO and $AMGN reactions after $REGN and $SNY scored on high-risk PCSK9 study – DON’T MISS:; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron to lower net price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in exchange for straightforward, more affordable p; 21/03/2018 – Regeneron Genetics Center® Publication in New England Journal of Medicine Identifies New Genetic Variant Providing Protection; 11/05/2018 – Bayer: Eylea Receives Approval in China; 21/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI: 2 POSITIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS REPORTED IN NEJM; 22/03/2018 – From the night bureau: The PCSK9 of NASH? Regeneron and Alnylam join forces to tackle a promising target for severe liver diseases; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi’s Dupixent Drug Meets Endpoints for Atopic Dermatitis Treatment; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON AND SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI’S PRALUENT CUTS HEART RISKS BY 15% IN STUDY; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI CHOLESTEROL DRUG PRALUENT SUCCEEDS IN MAJOR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA

Stralem & Co Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc Com (T) by 5.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc bought 11,615 shares as the company's stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 238,590 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.48 million, up from 226,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $34.44. About 11.62 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89M and $629.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6,779 shares to 2,216 shares, valued at $397,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab U.S. Large (SCHX) by 52,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,318 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $54.04 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp Inc Lc invested 0.07% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Loomis Sayles LP holds 2.56% or 3.18 million shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Miles holds 0.26% or 729 shares. Franklin has 0.13% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Camarda Ltd owns 5 shares. Hexavest Incorporated holds 92,433 shares. Shufro Rose & Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 600 shares. Moreover, Columbia Asset Management has 0.09% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 795 shares. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0.03% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Chesley Taft And Assoc Ltd Liability Co reported 0.13% stake. Calamos Lc owns 11,663 shares. Kistler has 0.01% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 10,463 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct stated it has 0.01% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $218.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,355 shares to 26,160 shares, valued at $6.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc Co (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 3,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,965 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA).