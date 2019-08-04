At&T (T) Market Valuation Rose While Private Wealth Advisors Has Increased Its Holding; Raymond James Trust Has Upped Its Position in United Parcel Service (UPS) as Stock Value Rose

Raymond James Trust increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 4,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 53,653 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, up from 49,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $117.2. About 3.51 million shares traded or 3.69% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 13/04/2018 – INDOS SA INS1.WA – IRENEUSZ GLENSCZYK UPS HIS STAKE IN CO TO 48.44 PCT FROM 31.27 PCT IN SHARE ACQUISITION TRANSACTION; 21/03/2018 – UPS – UPS CANADA SET GOAL TO HAVE 50% OF ITS FLEET RUNNING ON ALTERNATIVE FUELS BY END OF 2018; 10/05/2018 – UPS Facility Technology Wins Prestigious Innovation Award; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Calif Comnty Coll Fincg Auth 2003 Bnd Rtg To ‘AA+’; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 16/03/2018 – DHL expands US delivery service in swipe at FedEx, UPS; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, Incumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 26/04/2018 – UPS – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL REVENUE INCREASED 15%; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups KEMET to ‘B+’ On Strong Oper Perf, Lower Leverage; 24/05/2018 – UPS Launches New Technology To Optimize Field Inventory For Critical Medical Devices

Private Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 10.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc bought 10,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 103,851 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 93,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 33.97 million shares traded or 19.33% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported; 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Made Payments to Former Trump Lawyer Cohen (Video); 09/04/2018 – AT&T Helping Citizens Bank with Digital Branch Transformation; 26/03/2018 – AT&T Judge Rips Lawyers After Witness Saw Arguments, Transcripts; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson tells staff in new memo that hiring Michael Cohen was “big mistake,” but; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO PRE-ORDER STARTING WEDNESDAY AT WWW.T-MOBILE.COM, WITH DEVICES LAUNCHING AT T-MOBILE STORES ON APRIL 13; 04/04/2018 – AT&T JUDGE ASKS ABOUT CHANGING TURNER ARBITRATION OFFER; 18/05/2018 – FOX Illinois: #BREAKING: Armed robbery in progress at AT&T in Springfield. More to come; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: HIGHER PHONE UPGRADE RATES ARE `HISTORY’

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,518 shares to 20,643 shares, valued at $7.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Trust (FTSM) by 5,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,770 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (MTUM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions accumulated 0.62% or 483,408 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 59,533 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Com reported 674,702 shares. 2,498 are held by Mcrae Mngmt. Rhode Island-based Richard C Young And Company Limited has invested 2.28% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Jnba Financial Advsrs reported 363 shares. Saturna Corporation, a Washington-based fund reported 4,831 shares. Sei Invs holds 0.05% or 131,138 shares in its portfolio. Allstate has 0.08% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cordasco Fincl Ntwk owns 159 shares. International Group Inc Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 270,767 shares. First Utd Bancorp Trust holds 13,081 shares. Greenleaf Trust has invested 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). New York-based Chesapeake Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.43% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 125 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. The insider Cesarone Nando bought $16,731.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “UPS’ Marken Consolidates European Presence By Acquiring Three Companies – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UPS: A Fairly Valued Dividend Growth Company – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Patch.com published: “Non-Profit For People With Disabilities Buys Manassas UPS Store – Manassas, VA Patch” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Shares of UPS Gained 11% in June – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Businessinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Logistics needs $122 billion to beat FedEx or UPS: Goldman Sachs – Business Insider” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cobblestone Capital Ny owns 15,541 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Family Capital Com reported 0.1% stake. 7,536 are owned by Rmsincerbeaux Mgmt Lc. Ssi Investment Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 16,625 shares. Godshalk Welsh Management Incorporated owns 31,537 shares. Iron Financial Limited Company holds 0.24% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 11,989 shares. Raymond James Financial Advisors Incorporated reported 3.75 million shares stake. Moreover, Cheviot Value Limited Liability Company has 0.56% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Yorktown Management And Research invested in 0.7% or 69,500 shares. Paragon Cap Ltd owns 23,852 shares. Moreover, Private Harbour Mgmt And Counsel Ltd Com has 1.34% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Franklin Resources Incorporated holds 0.15% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 9.00 million shares. Pggm Investments stated it has 0.7% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 1.55 million shares. Excalibur Management has 5.85% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 197,757 shares.