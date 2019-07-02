At&T (T) Shares Rose While Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Raised Position; Pvh (PVH) Stake Held by Associated Banc-Corp

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in Pvh Corp (PVH) by 52.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 26,173 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,312 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.31 million, up from 50,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Pvh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $93.25. About 671,246 shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 28.12% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 30/05/2018 – PVH Corp. Reports 2018 First Quarter Revenue and EPS above Guidance and Raises Full Year EPS Outlook; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N FY SHR VIEW $8.90, REV VIEW $9.29 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE IN TOMMY HILFIGER BUSINESS FOR QUARTER INCREASED 21% TO $1.0 BLN; 31/05/2018 – PVH CEO SAYS TO LAUNCH HERITAGE DIGITAL E-COMMERCE SITE THIS SUMMER – CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – PVH Forges Partnership With WWF to Protect Global Water Re; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp 4Q Adj EPS $1.58; 29/03/2018 – PVH Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – PVH SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.00 TO $9.10, EST. $8.96; 17/04/2018 – PVH CORP – ANNOUNCED A 3-YR PARTNERSHIP WITH WORLD WILDLIFE FUND TO SUPPORT WATER STEWARDSHIP EFFORTS IN KEY SOURCING COMMUNITIES FOR PVH’S BUSINESSES; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp 4Q Rev $2.5B

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 11.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 17,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 160,984 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05 million, up from 143,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $33.82. About 19.51M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S CHINA STEEL 2002.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$26.7 BLN; 26/03/2018 – AT&T TRIAL RESTART DELAYED AS COURT DEALS WITH ISSUE; 15/03/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Storied AT&T parcel near River Oaks hits the market; 07/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S HTC CORP 2498.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$2.6 BLN; 22/05/2018 – AT&T & Fleet Complete, First Provider of Connected Vehicle Solutions to Support Vision Zero Network in Helping Cities Eliminate Traffic-related Fatalities; 08/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Keynote by John Donovan at MoffettNathanson Conference on May 15; 08/05/2018 – AT&T confirms it paid Trump lawyer Michael Cohen for ‘insights’ on administration; 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Plans to Introduce WatchTV, a Skinny Package Without Local Programming or Sports-Only Channels; 24/04/2018 – New York Post: DOJ brings back expert witness in bid to save AT&T-Time Warner case

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,408 activity.

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5,024 shares to 106,528 shares, valued at $10.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corp by 4,028 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,630 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27M and $922.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,526 shares to 260,328 shares, valued at $31.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 485,739 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.