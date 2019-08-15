At&T (T) Holder Annex Advisory Services Has Boosted Stake; Progressive Ohio (PGR) Holder Etrade Capital Management Lowered Stake by $751,392

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 26.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc sold 10,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 28,333 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, down from 38,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $75.73. About 739,328 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN

Annex Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc bought 10,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 104,339 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 93,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $34.25. About 7.93 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 08/05/2018 – AT&T and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine To Give Girls A Chance To Learn Filmmaking This Summer Through Collaboration With F; 27/03/2018 – Ex-FCC Commissioner Says AT&T Trial Is ‘Cork in the Bottle’ for M&A (Video); 11/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS WASHINGTON POLICY CHIEF QUINN TO RETIRE; 28/03/2018 – Turner President Martin to Take Stand in AT&T Antitrust Trial; 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT; 11/05/2018 – Saqib: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules to end; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S HON HAI 2317.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$277.8 BLN; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS PROPOSED IPO PRICE IS AN ESTIMATE SOLELY FOR CALCULATING SEC REGISTRATION FEE; 11/05/2018 – Corruption Currents: AT&T CEO Admits Cohen Payment a ‘Big Mistake’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Alpine Woods Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 17,569 shares. Strs Ohio holds 4.85M shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Baltimore holds 10,658 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Lc Pa stated it has 1.67% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Texas-based Holt Ltd Com Dba Holt Partners Ltd Partnership has invested 0.17% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Wedgewood Pa owns 1.58% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 32,485 shares. Contravisory Investment Mngmt has 0.01% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 939 shares. Essex Fincl Svcs, a Connecticut-based fund reported 151,129 shares. Kamunting Street Mngmt LP holds 35,000 shares. Narwhal Capital Management reported 0.65% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Stewart And Patten Limited Liability Company has invested 2.56% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 16,047 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insurance owns 49,629 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Invest Counsel reported 723,262 shares.

Annex Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $827.76M and $667.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 259,780 shares to 4,818 shares, valued at $383,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,205 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,064 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ONEK).

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $742.50 million for 14.91 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37B and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) by 26,662 shares to 71,661 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 3,741 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).