At&T (T) Stake Has Lifted by Community Bank Of Raymore; Principal Financial Group Upped Its Borgwarner (BWA) Stake

Community Bank Of Raymore increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 9.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore bought 50,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 597,574 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.74 million, up from 547,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.38B market cap company. It closed at $34.54 lastly. It is down 6.41% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Confirms It Paid Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen’s Company For ‘insights’ Into Administration — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP – FOLLOWING OFFERING, AT&T WILL CONTROL MAJORITY OF COMBINED VOTING POWER TO ELECT DIRECTORS; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Made Payments to Michael Cohen’s Consulting Firm in Early 2017; 26/04/2018 – AT&T’s Tab Awaiting Time Warner Takeover Hits $1.4 Billion; 19/03/2018 – AT&T MERGER TRIAL OPENS WITH CONFLICT OVER INTERNAL DOCUMENTS; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: Expect to Be First U.S. Co to Launch Standards-Based Mobile 5G Service in 2018; 30/04/2018 – Recode Managing Editor Ed Lee answers AT&T-Time-Warner merger questions on #TooEmbarrassed: transcript; 26/04/2018 – CIENA DOESN’T EXPECT ANY CHANGES TO AT&T’S FIBER TO TOWER PLANS

Principal Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 17.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc bought 57,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 388,299 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.92M, up from 331,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $33.81. About 1.70M shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s New Electro-Mechanical On-Demand Transfer Case Powers 2019 Ram 1500 4×4 Pickup Trucks; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018; 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch™ Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – EXPECTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH OF 7.0% TO 9.0%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Portland Advisors has invested 0.08% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ingalls Snyder owns 322,281 shares. Inr Advisory Serv Ltd Company holds 35 shares. Stadion Money Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 32,279 shares. Crossvault Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 96,613 shares or 1.56% of the stock. Chevy Chase holds 0.8% or 6.21 million shares in its portfolio. 123,883 were accumulated by Columbia Asset Management. Palouse Cap accumulated 207,630 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Leavell Management holds 0.31% or 87,494 shares in its portfolio. Farr Miller Washington Limited Co Dc has invested 0.08% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Greenleaf Trust has 0.04% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Crow Point Lc has 0.66% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Koshinski Asset Management reported 92,762 shares. Saturna Corp has 0.01% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diamond Hill Cap Mgmt has 2.1% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 66,147 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 26,159 shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Bluestein R H And accumulated 6,000 shares. Stifel Fin stated it has 558,048 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Public Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 0.01% or 17,341 shares. Gulf Intll Bankshares (Uk) Limited stated it has 0.03% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Shine Advisory has invested 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Bancorporation Of Hawaii reported 17,864 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Renaissance Ltd Com accumulated 185,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 241,522 were reported by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Euclidean Technology Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 53,490 shares stake. 2,306 were reported by Synovus Corp.